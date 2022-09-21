“Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” Premiering on ESPN Next Week

ESPN Films’ latest documentary Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War will debut Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

In 1977 and 1978, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in back-to-back World Series. Each club was a tenuous collection of talent and personalities that threatened to combust at any moment, but ultimately managed to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Produced by Mark Shapiro and Peter Guber in association with FILM45, directed by Fritz Mitchell ( The Legend of Jimmy the Greek, Ghosts of Ole Miss ), and narrated by actor Rob Lowe, the documentary tells the story of a rivalry filled with colorful characters, seismic controversies and unforgettable moments. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere.

The documentary features extensive interviews with virtually all the living protagonists of the tale, from Reggie Jackson and Steve Garvey to Ron Guidry, Tommy John, Willie Randolph, Ron Cey, Graig Nettles, Steve Yeager, Mickey Rivers, Bucky Dent and Dusty Baker, as well as many of the writers and reporters who covered the teams at the time.

