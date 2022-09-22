FX Renews “Reservation Dogs” for a Third Season on Hulu

A’ho! More good medicine is on the way! FX’s Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season, announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX.

What’s Happening:

The AFI Award and Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs from co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been renewed for a third season by FX.

from co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been renewed for a third season by FX. Season two concludes Wednesday, September 28th on Hulu

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences.

is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences. In its first season, Reservation Dogs landed on 80+ critics’ year-end best lists, won The Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series – Short Form,” won two Independent Spirit Awards, was honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year and won a Peabody Award. The show is also among seven programs recognized in 2022 by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors, showcasing exceptional television programs and their producers who have leveraged the power of television to fuel social change.

landed on 80+ critics’ year-end best lists, won The Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series – Short Form,” won two Independent Spirit Awards, was honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year and won a Peabody Award. The show is also among seven programs recognized in 2022 by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors, showcasing exceptional television programs and their producers who have leveraged the power of television to fuel social change. Reservation Dogs is co-created by Sterlin Harjo ( Love and Fury ) and Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi ( Thor: Love and Thunder ) and executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch ( What We Do in the Shadows ). Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

is co-created by Sterlin Harjo ( ) and Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi ( ) and executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch ( ). is produced by FX Productions. The series, available exclusively on Hulu, is currently presenting its acclaimed second season. The third season will be available in 2023 exclusively on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX, said: “ Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

“ continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.” Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo said: “I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi. It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”