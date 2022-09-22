20th Century Studios Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Rosaline”

20th Century Studios has released the trailer and key art for Rosaline, a new reimagining of the tale of Romeo & Juliet told from the perspective of Romeo’s ex, coming exclusively to Hulu on October 14th.

Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet , told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.

Karen Maine directed the film while Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced.

The script for the film is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, a twist on the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet .

Rosaline begins streaming October 14th on Hulu.

