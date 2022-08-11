20th Century Studios Reveals First Look Images from “Rosaline”

20th Century Studios has revealed some first look images from Rosaline, a twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Romeo’s ex.
What’s Happening:
- Karen Maine directed the film while Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced.
- The script for the film is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, a twist on the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet.
- The novel follows the classic love story through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.
- Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber wrote the script for the film.
More Hulu News:
