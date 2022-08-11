20th Century Studios Reveals First Look Images from “Rosaline”

20th Century Studios has revealed some first look images from Rosaline, a twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Romeo’s ex.

Rosaline will stream exclusively on Hulu

Rosaline stars Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick

Karen Maine directed the film while Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced.

The script for the film is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, a twist on the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet.

The novel follows the classic love story through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber wrote the script for the film.

