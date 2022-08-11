We have the new trailer for Hulu’s original series Wedding Season. All eight episodes will debut on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Wedding Season, premiering on September 8th with all eight episodes.

From the producers that brought you Broad City, Difficult People, Younger and Search Party, this genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.

