Disney Reports “Prey” is Hulu’s Most Viewed Premiere Ever

The internet has been buzzing about the Hulu original film and latest addition to the Predator franchise, Prey. Disney has reported that the film scored Hulu’s most viewed premiere ever.

The Hollywood Reporter

In addition to the film’s success on Hulu, Disney also says it was the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

While several films in recent years have made the switch from theatrical release to streaming, Prey was always planned for the latter.

was always planned for the latter. This decision could have been made due to the fact that the franchise’s most recent installment, The Predator, grossed just $160 million worldwide with a reported $88 million budget.

About Prey:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.