Foodie Guide to EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, October 1st is EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, and Disney is celebrating with some special food and beverage items across the park. Let’s take a look at what’s available in the latest Foodie Guide!

Connections Café (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

EPCOT 40th Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with pearl sugar

Choza de Margarita (Available beginning Sept. 30 while supplies last)

40th Fiesta: Celebrate the colors for the anniversary of EPCOT with this frozen margarita in a “MEXICO 40″ souvenir cup

Funnel Cake (Available Oct. 1 and 2)

Celebration Funnel Cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, and 40th candies

Garden House (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

Sake Cocktail Flight featuring Samurai, Mt. Fuji, Tokyo Sunset, and Violet Sake

La Hacienda de San Angel and San Angel Inn (Available beginning Sept. 30 while supplies last)

Flan: Vanilla custard topped with blueberries, whipped cream, and a “MEXICO 40″ white chocolate garnish

Vanilla custard topped with blueberries, whipped cream, and a “MEXICO 40″ white chocolate garnish Clarified Margarita: Tequila, orange liqueur, lemon, and simple syrup in a “MEXICO 40″ souvenir cup with glow cube

Nine Dragons Restaurant (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

Dan Dan Noodles: Spicy pork with Sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, shredded cucumber, and green onion

Space 220 Restaurant (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

Crema Catalana: Vanilla cream custard, lemon snow, citrus segments, and spicy ginger crumble

Sunshine Seasons (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

Figment Sponge Cake with honey-lime mousse

Teppan Edo (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

EPCOT 40th Saketini: The saketini was on the menu when the Japan Pavilion first opened. This version combines sake and butterfly pea flower to create the color reminiscent of the night sky of EPCOT

Tokyo Dining (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

EPCOT 40th Kaisen Chirashi Don: Celebration sushi bowl

