Music Video for “My Kind of Monster” From “Under Wraps 2”

What's Happening:

There's a new music video by Malachi Barton, Christian J Simon, and Sophia Hammons performing My Kind of Monster from Under Wraps 2 .

from . This is from Walt Disney Records.

Under Wraps 2 premieres Sunday, September 25th at 8/7c on Disney Channel and Disney+

premieres Sunday, September 25th at 8/7c on You can see Alex’s review by clicking here

Under Wraps 2 Synopsis:

While Amy is preparing for her father's Halloween-themed wedding, she, Gilbert and Marshall discover that Harold and Rose may be in danger.

An evil mummy is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge.

