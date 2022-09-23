Music Video for “My Kind of Monster” From “Under Wraps 2”

There is a new music video by Malachi Barton, Christian J Simon, and Sophia Hammons performing My Kind of Monster.
What's Happening:
- There's a new music video by Malachi Barton, Christian J Simon, and Sophia Hammons performing My Kind of Monster from Under Wraps 2.
- This is from Walt Disney Records.
- Under Wraps 2 premieres Sunday, September 25th at 8/7c on Disney Channel. Beginning September 30th, Disney+ subscribers can stream the film.
- You can see Alex’s review by clicking here.
Under Wraps 2 Synopsis:
- While Amy is preparing for her father's Halloween-themed wedding, she, Gilbert and Marshall discover that Harold and Rose may be in danger.
- An evil mummy is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge.
Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now