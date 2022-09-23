Music Video for “My Kind of Monster” From “Under Wraps 2”

What's Happening:

  • There's a new music video by Malachi Barton, Christian J Simon, and Sophia Hammons performing My Kind of Monster from Under Wraps 2.
  • This is from Walt Disney Records.
  • Under Wraps 2 premieres Sunday, September 25th at 8/7c on Disney Channel. Beginning September 30th, Disney+ subscribers can stream the film.
  • You can see Alex’s review by clicking here.

Under Wraps 2 Synopsis:

  • While Amy is preparing for her father's Halloween-themed wedding, she, Gilbert and Marshall discover that Harold and Rose may be in danger.
  •  An evil mummy is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge.

