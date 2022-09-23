Ravensburger Introduces a New Board Game Space Mountain: All Systems Go Launching in October

A new board game inspired by a beloved Disney Parks attraction is set to launch in October 2022. Ravensburger is excited to introduce Space Mountain: All Systems Go.

What's Happening:

Ravensburger, acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games, toys, and puzzles, today announced Space Mountain: All Systems Go, an intergalactic adventure game based on the thrilling Disney Parks Space Mountain attraction.

The high-flying game features art from all five Space Mountain attractions from around the globe and will be available nationwide in October 2022.

In Space Mountain: All Systems Go, designed by Chris Leder and Kevin Rodgers, players take on the role of pilots who adventure to the furthest reaches of space. To complete their mission and win the game, players must visit all five Starports while zipping over wormholes, avoiding asteroids and performing daring twists around flying comets, unknown planets and more.

Included in the game are standees of all five Space Mountain attractions from Disney Parks around the world (Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

The game’s components also nod to fan-favorite parts of the ride, including a “Launch Bay” dice tower and four colorful rockets.

Space Mountain: All Systems Go will be available in October 2022 for $29.99 MSRP at major retailers and friendly local game stores.

The game is suitable for two-to-four players, ages 8+, and plays in roughly 20-to-40 minutes.

What They’re Saying: