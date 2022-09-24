Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Win at 2022 Golden Ticket Awards

There are so many different attractions at Walt Disney World and recently two of them won an award at The Golden Ticket Awards. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

What's Happening:

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Disney’s Hollywood Studios Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT

The Golden Ticket Awards, presented by Amusement Today, are to recognize the top experiences across theme parks for the last 20 years.

This year, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind won Best New Attraction Installation.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance took home the Best Dark Ride for the second year in a row.

Cast members from both attractions accepted the award on the company's behalf.

Check out the video that Disney Parks shared below.

What They’re Saying:

“It’s an honor to be awarded Best Dark Ride for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” said Jackie Swisher, Vice President of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “Through a mix of world-class, innovative technology and only-at-Disney storytelling, I’m proud we help guests live their own Star Wars story every day as members of the Resistance or the First Order all throughout the immersive land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

“At EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the latest fun to debut as part of the park’s historic transformation.” Kartika Rodriguez, Vice President of EPCOT, said she is “delighted that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind won Best New Attraction Installation.”

“Opening this attraction in summer of 2022 was a pivotal moment in the overall transformation of EPCOT and the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World, and I am proud to see its excellence recognized,” she said. “From the planet Xandar to our own home planet, Terra, only Disney could tell a story as thrilling and groundbreaking as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.”