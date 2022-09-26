Walt Disney World To Close Select Resorts and Facilities As Hurricane Ian Approaches

Walt Disney World continues to monitor Hurricane Ian with the help of the National Weather Service and has made the decision to close select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and facilities in advance of the strom’s arrival to the region.

What’s Happening:

With Hurricane Ian on approach to the state of Florida, Walt Disney World

With the safety of our Cast Members and Guests first on mind however, Walt Disney World also revealed that certain parts of the resort will be closed as Hurricane Ian passes near the Orlando area.

The following Walt Disney World Resort Hotels will be closed temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Guests with current and upcoming reservations are being contacted by Disney at this time.

Other areas of Walt Disney World will be closed Wednesday Sept. 28th and Thursday, Sept. 29th: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach Winter Summerland Fantasia Gardens

Effective immediately, Walt Disney World will not enforce cancelation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Walt Disney World will continue monitoring the weather conditions and will communicate any changes to park operating hours or special events at a later time.

The most up-to-date information about temporary closures and impacts will be available via the My Disney Experience app or DisneyWorld.com/Weather.