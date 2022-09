Dining Options at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels During Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian arriving in Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort has different and limited dining options available to guests at their hotels riding out the storm.

What’s Happening:

With Hurricane Ian making its way across Central Florida, much of the Orlando area attractions are closed, including the four theme parks of Walt Disney World

With the last minute and ever changing nature of a storm like Hurricane Ian, Walt Disney World Resort Hotels become safe havens for guests who made their vacation arrangements long before a storm was even in play.

The parks are closed, as is Disney Springs

Disney’s All Star Movies Resort

Open

World Premiere Food Court (Offering meal kit distribution)

Silver Screen Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s All Star Music Resort

Open

Intermission Food Court (Offering meal kit distribution)

Singing Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s All Star Sports Resort

Open

End Zone Food Court (Offering meal kit distribution)

Grandstand Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Open

Landscape of Flavors (Offering meal kit distribution)

The Drop Off Pool Bar

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas

Open

The Mara (Offering meal kit distribution)

Boma – Flavors of Africa

Sanna

Sanaa Lounge

Kilimanjaro Club Level

Victoria Falls Lounge

Zuwadi Traders (Jambo House) (Offering meal kit distribution)

Jahari Treasures (Kidani Village) (Offering meal kit distribution)

Club Level – available for Club Level Guests

Closed

Jiko – The Cooking Place

Cape Town Lounge and Wine Bar

Uzima Springs Pool Bar

Maji Pool Bar

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Open

Belle Vue Lounge (Offering meal kit distribution)

Club Level – available for Club Level Guests

Convention Center Buffet

Closed

Trattoria al Forno

Flying Fish

AbracadaBar

Pizza Window

BoardWalk Ice Cream

BoardWalk Deli

Leaping Horse Libations

Big River Grill & Brewing Works

BoardWalk Joe’s Marvel

The To-Go Cart

The Funnel Cake Cart

The pop-up buffet at Boardwalk included salad, potatoes, pasta primavera, chicken parm, meatballs, mac & cheese, and breadsticks, plus desserts. Drink options were water, lemonade, or iced tea. #DisneyWorld #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/LUFAMZohK2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 28, 2022

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Open

Centertown Market (Offering meal kit distribution)

Banana Cabana

Closed

Sebastian’s Grill

Spyglass Grill

Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Open

Contempo Cafe (Offering meal kit distribution)

Chef Mickey’s

Outer Rim

Cove Bar

Club Level – available for Club Level guests

Closed

California Grill

The Sand Bar

Spyglass Grill (Offering meal kit distribution)

Steakhouse 71

Steakhouse 71 Lounge

Contemporary Grounds

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Open

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood – Buffet offering

Barcelona Lounge (Offering meal kit distribution)

El Mercado (Offering meal kit distribution)

Maya Grill

Rix Sports Bar & Grill

Chronos Club Level – available for Club level guests

Closed

Three Bridges Bar & Grill

Dahlia Lounge

Café Rix

Siestas Cantina

Laguna Bar

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Open

Gasparilla Island Grill (Offering meal kit distribution)

Beaches Pool Bar & Grill (Offering meal kit distribution)

Citrico’s

Enchanted Rose

Closed

Grand Floridian Café

1900 Park Fare

Victoria & Albert’s

Narcoossee’s

Courtyard Pool Bar

Garden View Tea Room

Citricos Lounge

Private Dining

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Open

Olivia’s Cafe (Offering meal kit distribution)

Good’s Food To Go

Gurgling Suitcase Libations & Spirits

Closed

Turtle Shack Poolside Snacks

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Open

Capt. Cook’s (Offering meal kit distribution)

Kona Island

Tambu Lounge

Pineapple Lanai

Lobby Bar

Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests

Closed

Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace and Trader Sam’s Grotto

Kona Café

‘Ohana

Barefoot Pool Bar

Oasis Bar & Grill

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Open

Everything Pop Shopping & Dining (Offering meal kit distribution)

Petals Pool Bar

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Open

Sassagoula Floatworks & Food Factory (Offering meal kit distribution)

Scat Cat’s Club – Cafe

Scat Cat’s Club Lounge

Mardi Grogs

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Open

Riverside Mill Food Court (Offering meal kit distribution)

Muddy Rivers

River Roost

Closed

Boatwright’s Dining Hall

River Roost

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Open

Primo Piatto (Offering meal kit distribution)

La Petit Cafe

Closed

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera

Bar Riva

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Open

The Artist’s Pallette (Offering meal kit distribution)

Closed

The Turf Club Bar & Grill

The Turf Club Lounge

The Paddock Grill

On the Rocks

Backstretch Pool Bar

Chip n’ Dale’s Cafe

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort, Boulder Ridge at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort

Open

Roaring Fork (Offering meal kit distribution)

Whispering Canyon Cafe

Territory Lounge

Boulder Ridge

Club Lounge – available for Club Level guests

Closed

Storybook Dining at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Geyser Point Bar & Grill

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Open

Ale & Compass Restaurant

Ale & Compass Lounge

Beach Club Marketplace (Offering meal kit distribution)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop

Cape May Café

The Market at Ale & Compass (Offering meal kit distribution)

Martha’s Vineyard

Yachtsman Steakhouse

Club Level Lounges – available for Club Level guests

Closed