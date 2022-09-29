“AHS:NYC” Revealed as 11th Installment of “American Horror Story” – Premieres Wednesday, October 19th

AHS:NYC, the 11th installment of FX’s acclaimed and groundbreaking American Horror Story anthology series, will premiere Wednesday, October 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.

All 10 previous installments of American Horror Story are available to stream on Hulu.

are available to stream on Hulu. AHS:NYC will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and AHS:NYC will feature an all-star cast, including Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone.

About American Horror Story:

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

is an anthology horror drama created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The Emmy and Golden Globe winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 10 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.

Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt and Our Lady J serve as executive producers on FX’s AHS:NYC. American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.