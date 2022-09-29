Details and Park Hours Revealed for Walt Disney World’s Phased Reopening on Friday, September 30th

Walt Disney World has revealed park hours for tomorrow’s phased reopening of the Resort.

What’s Happening:

Magic Kingdom:

  • 8:00 a.m. – Early Theme Park Entry
  • 10:00 a.m. – All Guest Entry
  • 6:00 p.m. – Close

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party:

  • 4:00 p.m. – Party Guest mix-in
  • 7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. – Party hours

EPCOT:

  • 9:00 a.m. – Early Theme Park Entry
  • 11:00 a.m. – All Guest Entry
  • 9:00 p.m. – Close

Disney's Hollywood Studios:

  • 10:00 a.m. – Early Theme Park Entry
  • 12:00 p.m. – All Guest Entry
  • 9:00 p.m. – Close

Disney's Animal Kingdom:

  • 11 a.m. – Early Theme Park Entry
  • 1:00 p.m. – All Guest Entry
  • 7:00 p.m. – Close

Disney Springs:

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Fantasia Fairways Miniature Golf Course

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Additional Information:

  • All dining and Enchanted Extra experience reservations prior to the listed park hours above are canceled.
  • Guests who have existing dining or Enchanted Extras experiences during the Early Theme Park Entry window will be allowed to enter the parks whether or not they are Resort Guests.
  • Transportation will operate as normal, pending current weather protocols. Transportation will begin operation 30 minutes prior to each park open.
  • Resort Guests are encouraged to take their own vehicles if they choose to visit another location on property.
  • Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will resume operations with voyages departing Saturday, October 1st.
  • The following locations will remain temporarily closed:
  • Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a usage window impacted by Hurricane Ian related park closure will automatically be extended to use the remaining entitlements through any date through September 30th, 2023.
  • Of course, all reopening timelines are tentative, and subject to safety conditions.
