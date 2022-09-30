Rapper Coolio Recorded Lines for “Futurama” Revival Weeks Before Passing

A few weeks prior to his untimely passing earlier this week, rapper Coolio recorded lines for the revival of Futurama, as reported by Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Futurama executive producer David X. Cohen told TMZ that the rapper reprised his role as Kwanzaa-bot for the revival, even recording some new music as the character.
- Fans of the series will recall that Kwanzaa-bot was the counterpart to Robot Santa and the Chanukah Zombie. Every year he flies around the world distributing a book called “What the Hell is Kwanzaa [sic]?”
- He originally appeared in the Season 4 episode “A Tale of Two Santas” and again in the Season 7 episode “The Futurama Holiday Spectacular.” He also made a cameo in the Futurama film “Bender’s Big Score.”
- “Coolio was one of my favorite guests,” Cohen said. “He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaa-bot.”
- Cohen also said that the episode in which Coolio appears will be dedicated to him.
- Coolio collapsed at a friend’s home in Los Angeles on September 28th. Paramedics attempted to revive him but to no avail.
- The Futurama revival was first ordered at Hulu back in February with a 20-episode order.
