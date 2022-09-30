Rapper Coolio Recorded Lines for “Futurama” Revival Weeks Before Passing

A few weeks prior to his untimely passing earlier this week, rapper Coolio recorded lines for the revival of Futurama, as reported by Variety.

What’s Happening:

Futurama executive producer David X. Cohen told TMZ

Fans of the series will recall that Kwanzaa-bot was the counterpart to Robot Santa and the Chanukah Zombie. Every year he flies around the world distributing a book called "What the Hell is Kwanzaa [sic]?"

He originally appeared in the Season 4 episode “A Tale of Two Santas” and again in the Season 7 episode “The Futurama Holiday Spectacular.” He also made a cameo in the Futurama film “Bender’s Big Score.”

film “Bender’s Big Score.” “Coolio was one of my favorite guests,” Cohen said. “He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaa-bot.”

Cohen also said that the episode in which Coolio appears will be dedicated to him.

Coolio collapsed at a friend’s home in Los Angeles on September 28th. Paramedics attempted to revive him but to no avail.

The Futurama revival was first ordered at Hulu back in February