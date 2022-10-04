New Augmented Reality Photo Filters Debut at Disneyland Resort

Guests at the Disneyland Resort can now access special augmented reality photo filters that add a layer of virtual photo fun to their day at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!

What’s Happening:

Starting today, guests at the Disneyland Resort can use the official Disneyland App to access new Augmented Reality Selfies!

In addition to unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads, audio tales and the ability to select the next available Lightning Lane entry window, one at a time, for select attractions, the purchase of Disney Genie+ service now includes access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses in the Disneyland app, some of which are unique to Disneyland Resort.

The new Augmented Reality photos are just one of a number of special features on the Disneyland App, joining the roster that already includes in-app chatting with Guest Relations and cast compliments, merchandise mobile checkout at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort, and starting later this month, the new Car Locator service presented by State Farm.