Kevin and Jody Set To Release New Figures Based on Disneyland Paris Attractions

Kevin and Jody have been creating sculptures that have been favorites of Disney collectors everywhere marking some favorite moments and favorite characters from Disney Parks around the globe, and are now introducing three new pieces soon to debut at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is/was home to some favorite attractions that are being commemorated with special figures from Kevin and Jody, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

Above, you’ll see La Tanière du Dragon (Fantasyland), a figure previewed at the D23 Expo 2022 in California. The artists have worked on these figures in a stylised manner, using a color palette that suggests a light show. Limited stock. Figurine in 3 parts. Approximately 17 cm high. 159€. Available in October.

Sleeping Beauty Castle revisited in a stylised way for the 30th Anniversary. The artists took a similar approach with Cinderella Castle for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World

Le Visionarium (Discoveryland), a former Disneyland Paris attraction whose main characters were Timekeeper and Nine-Eye. The artists have worked on these characters in a stylised way, playing on a colour palette suggesting a light show. Limited edition of 1000 pieces. Approximately 25 cm high. 199€. Available in November.

Worth noting about this particular figure, the attraction on which it is based also made its way stateside in 1994 to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom