Xandarian Cultural Exchange Comes to New York Comic Con

The Wonders of Xandar Pavilion opened earlier this year at EPCOT and welcomed guests to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Now, the Xandarian Cultural Exchange is coming to New York Comic Con to learn more about Terrans.

New York Comic Con attendees will be able to stop by the Wonders of Xandar outpost.

There, guests will be able to swap there “Terran artifacts” for a Xandarian collectible.

The Xandarian Cultural Exchange is hitting @NY_Comic_Con to learn more about Terrans. Stop by and bring your funkiest earthly possessions to swap for a Xandarian collectible. These are the Terran artifacts we have so far… @Guardians #NYCC #CosmicRewind #WondersOfXandar pic.twitter.com/hRpcRP1T1u — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) October 5, 2022