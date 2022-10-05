Xandarian Cultural Exchange Comes to New York Comic Con

The Wonders of Xandar Pavilion opened earlier this year at EPCOT and welcomed guests to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Now, the Xandarian Cultural Exchange is coming to New York Comic Con to learn more about Terrans.
- New York Comic Con attendees will be able to stop by the Wonders of Xandar outpost.
- There, guests will be able to swap there “Terran artifacts” for a Xandarian collectible.
- Guests will be able to meet with Xandarian Ambassadors to learn more about our galaxy.
- And while visiting New York Comic Con, guests won’t want to miss the Suiting Up with Super Heroes at Disney Parks and Experiences panel on Friday, October 7.
- According to the Disney Parks Blog, the panel will bring together some of the creative minds who are behind many of the Super Hero offerings at Disney parks and experiences to provide a look into how fan-favorite Super Hero stories have been brought to life around the world.
