Marvel Shares Full Schedule and Exclusive Merchandise for New York Comic Con

Marvel Entertainment is heading to New York Comic Con with all-star panels, stage shows, exclusive announcements, fan favorite talent signings, and unforgettable fan experiences at the Marvel booth all starting Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9. Now, Marvel has unveiled its official convention-exclusive merchandise, booth schedules, signing schedules, and more.

Guests can stop by the Marvel booth (#2057) for giveaways, signings, and check out Marvel's merch booth (#2261) for must-have New York Comic Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more.

In collaboration with Marvel, fans will be able to experience one-of-a-kind activations and promotions from partners at the booth including: A closer look at Marvel premium digital collectibles and more from VeVe. A Target/Black Panther photo opportunity to celebrate Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever An exclusive reveal of a wax figure going to the MARVEL Hall of Heroes at Madame Tussauds New York complete with photo opportunities with the brand-new figure and Black Panther. And more!



Marvel Merchandise

Fans will want to stop by the official Marvel store (right next to the main marvel booth) for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more! Apparel includes fan favorites like X-Men, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider

The Marvel store variant comics include: CARNAGE #6 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT X-TERMINATORS #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT



Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Ant-Man #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Ant-Man and Marvel’s latest breakout star, Jeff the Land Shark.

In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2261) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen within the Marvel Unlimited app or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last.

And for fans who sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth, they will receive an exclusive pin, patch, or action figure, while supplies last.

Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider

Marvel Panel Giveaways:

In addition to variant comics at the merch booth, be sure to attend the MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE panel on Friday, October 7, where attendees will receive a stunning color-focus sketch variant cover of Miracleman #0. See the heroic primary colors of the title character’s costume pop on this one-of-a-kind one-shot cover!

On Saturday, October 8, attendees at the MARVEL’S VOICES: World Outside Your Window panel will get a reprint of FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: MARVEL’S VOICES #1 with all-new exclusive cover art by Luciano Vecchio!

Also on Saturday, attendees at the MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing panel will walk away with an exclusive X-Men Red #7 variant by Stefano Caselli. The Sins of Sinister loom large on this amazing homage to the classic Uncanny X-Men #239!

Finally, on Sunday, October 9, attendees at the WOMEN OF MARVEL panel will receive a color-focus variant cover by Ryan Stegman & Romulo Fajardo Jr. of Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #5, spotlighting Valkyrie and her All-Weapon!

Marvel LIVE! from New York Comic Con:

Marvel Digital Media will be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and breaking news at New York Comic-Con on social media. For exclusive livestream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. Coverage is hosted by Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, Ryan Penagos, and Ray Lowe. Experience the convention floor with Marvel, stay up to date on breaking Marvel news, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss a beat from the Marvel stage and events within and around NYCC!

Marvel Entertainment Booth Schedule:

Thursday, October 6 11:00 – 11:15am EST – Welcome to New York Comic Con 1:00 – 1:15pm EST – Marvel Mystery Game 1:45 – 2:45pm EST – Marvel Live Draw! with Adam Kubert & Brian Crosby 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Captain America: Cold War Signing with Collin Kelley, Jackson Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi 5:50 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider 6:00 – 7:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour

Friday, October 7 11:15 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Mystery Game 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Miles Morales: Spider-Man Signing with Cody Ziglar and Federico Vincentini 1:30 – 2:00pm EST – Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op 2:15 – 2:45pm EST – Target: World of Black Panther Trivia 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Miles Morales Spider-Man: Shock Waves/Scholastic Signing with Pablo Leon 4:00 – 4:30pm EST – Behind the Scenes: The Making of Marvel Figures Presented by Madame Tussauds 5:50 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider 6:00 – 7:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour

Saturday, October 8 11:00– 11:15am EST – Marvel Mystery Game 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Dark Web Signing with Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert 12:45 – 1:00pm EST – DoorDash Man on the Street 1:30 – 2:25pm EST – MARVEL x Ultraman: Exclusive Q&A, Signing and Fan Event 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Ms. Marvel 4:30 – 4:45pm EST – Marvel Mystery Game 5:20 – 5:30pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider 5:30 – 6:30pm EST – Marvel Becoming Cosplay Contest

Sunday, October 9 10:30– 11:30am EST – Marvel Mystery Game 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Demon Wars Signing with Peach Momoko 1:00 – 1:30pm EST – Marvel Becoming Kids Costume Event 4:00 – 5:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour



Marvel Entertainment Signing Schedule:

Thursday, October 6 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Collin Kelley, Jackson Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi (Captain America: Cold War)

Friday, October 7 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Pablo Leon (Miles Morales Spider-Man: Shock Waves/Scholastic)

Saturday, October 8 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert (Dark Web) 1:30 to 2:15pm EST – Kyle Higgins, Francesco Manna, Shimizu & Shimoguchi (Ultraman) 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Samira Ahmed (Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit)

Sunday, October 9

12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Peach Momoko (Demon Wars)

Marvel Entertainment Panels: