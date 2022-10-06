Disneyland Resort Temporarily Pauses Park Pass Availability For January 2023 Dates As Disney100 Plans Are Announced

With today’s earlier announcements showcasing how the Disneyland Resort will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland has temporarily turned off Disney Park Reservation Availability for January 8th and beyond, expecting it to reappear in the coming weeks.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Disneyland Resort unveiled their lineup of activities and entertainment offerings as the Walt Disney Company kicks off their 100th anniversary.

With the fun to start in January of 2023, many fans and Magic Key holders quickly discovered they could not begin to plan for their trips to the Disneyland Resort for the festivities as Disney Park Pass Reservations are currently unavailable.

In today’s announcements on the Disney Parks Blog, Disney California Adventure

Once the availability is reopened, fans can book their Disney Park Pass Reservations (with valid admission for the selected days) and enjoy a slate of returning and new favorites for the anniversary celebration, including a new fireworks spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park, “ World of Color Magic Happens here