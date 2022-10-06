Disneyland Resort Temporarily Pauses Park Pass Availability For January 2023 Dates As Disney100 Plans Are Announced

With today’s earlier announcements showcasing how the Disneyland Resort will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland has temporarily turned off Disney Park Reservation Availability for January 8th and beyond, expecting it to reappear in the coming weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Disneyland Resort unveiled their lineup of activities and entertainment offerings as the Walt Disney Company kicks off their 100th anniversary.
- With the fun to start in January of 2023, many fans and Magic Key holders quickly discovered they could not begin to plan for their trips to the Disneyland Resort for the festivities as Disney Park Pass Reservations are currently unavailable.
- In today’s announcements on the Disney Parks Blog, it was revealed that Disney Park Pass Reservations beyond January 8th are currently unavailable, saying “As you begin to plan your trip to visit Disneyland Resort for the Disney100 anniversary, please know that theme park reservation availability for Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park is currently paused for dates beyond Jan. 8, 2023, and will resume for guests in the coming weeks.”
- Once the availability is reopened, fans can book their Disney Park Pass Reservations (with valid admission for the selected days) and enjoy a slate of returning and new favorites for the anniversary celebration, including a new fireworks spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park, “World of Color – ONE” at Disney California Adventure, the return of the Magic Happens parade and even a new look for Sleeping Beauty Castle complete with fountains in the moat. For more information about Disney100 at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to check out our post from the earlier announcements here.
