According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mekhi Phifer has joined Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat for Searchlight Pictures.
- Phifer is best known for playing Gregory Pratt on NBC’s ER as well as starring in movies like Clockers and the Divergent franchise.
- He's also in Hulu’s Love, Victor, A&E’s Roots, House of Lies, Torchwood, and Lie to Me and is a multiple NAACP Award winner.
- The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat is an adaptation of the 2013 novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.
- The film will portray best friends who have "weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues, and who find their paths at a crossroads that tests their bond."