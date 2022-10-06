Photos – HasLab Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance on Display at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 is underway today and, while we’ll have all kinds of exciting coverage all weekend long, we spotted something interesting on the showfloor today. The recently announced HasLab Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance set is on display.

Not only can fans see the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider and his accessories on display, but they can also get a look at his demonic car as well.

Guests can even get a look at the two announced additional unlocks: Madelyne Pryor and Mephisto.

HasLab is a crowdfunding platform and they are currently searching for a total of 9,000 backers for this project to go into development.

As of right now, there are currently about 5,300 backers for the project. You can join their ranks here

A total of 10,000 backers is needed to unlock the Madelyne Pryor figure and 12,00 are needed to unlock Mephisto.

More on the HasLab Engine of Vengeance: