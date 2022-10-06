Photos – HasLab Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance on Display at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con 2022 is underway today and, while we’ll have all kinds of exciting coverage all weekend long, we spotted something interesting on the showfloor today. The recently announced HasLab Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance set is on display.
- HasLab’s Engine of Vengeance was announced during a live stream just a couple of weeks ago.
- Now, Marvel fans and interested backers can see the whole set on display at New York Comic Con.
- Not only can fans see the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider and his accessories on display, but they can also get a look at his demonic car as well.
- Guests can even get a look at the two announced additional unlocks: Madelyne Pryor and Mephisto.
- HasLab is a crowdfunding platform and they are currently searching for a total of 9,000 backers for this project to go into development.
- As of right now, there are currently about 5,300 backers for the project. You can join their ranks here.
- A total of 10,000 backers is needed to unlock the Madelyne Pryor figure and 12,00 are needed to unlock Mephisto.
More on the HasLab Engine of Vengeance:
- Engine of Vengeance vehicle inspired by the supernatural muscle car in Marvel Comics All-New Ghost Rider (2014)
- Premium 1:12 scale car design measuring approximately 18.5 inches long, 7.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall
- Vehicle fully equipped with 20 LEDs for scorching Hellfire light-up effects in tires, engine, grill, tailpipes, and driver's seat headrest (requires 3 AA batteries, not included)
- 6 flame trail effect pieces for tires and tailpipes
- 2 Brimstone Risers for dynamic car display
- 4 interchangeable tires and 1 additional engine to convert Engine of Vengeance from Hellfire Mode to Street Mode
- Exclusive Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider 6-inch scale figure with comic-inspired accessories, including real metal chain