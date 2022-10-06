Photos – Marvel Fans Can See Costumes, Wax Figures and More at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is underway and Marvel fans can head to the Marvel booth for all kinds of entertainment and great photo opportunities.

First off, as you can see above, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can find the costumes worn by the titular characters in the Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight series on Disney+

and series on The booth also includes a stage where live events will occur over the course of the weekend.

As was announced earlier today, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum unveiled a brand new Loki figure

Guests can see this new figure as well as Black Panther at the Marvel booth.

Marvel Entertainment Booth Schedule: