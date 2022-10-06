Photos – Marvel Fans Can See Costumes, Wax Figures and More at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is underway and Marvel fans can head to the Marvel booth for all kinds of entertainment and great photo opportunities.
- First off, as you can see above, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can find the costumes worn by the titular characters in the Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight series on Disney+.
- The booth also includes a stage where live events will occur over the course of the weekend.
- As was announced earlier today, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum unveiled a brand new Loki figure.
- Guests can see this new figure as well as Black Panther at the Marvel booth.
Marvel Entertainment Booth Schedule:
- Thursday, October 6
- 11:00 – 11:15am EST – Welcome to New York Comic Con
- 1:00 – 1:15pm EST – Marvel Mystery Game
- 1:45 – 2:45pm EST – Marvel Live Draw! with Adam Kubert & Brian Crosby
- 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Captain America: Cold War Signing with Collin Kelley, Jackson Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi
- 5:50 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider
- 6:00 – 7:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour
- Friday, October 7
- 11:15 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Mystery Game
- 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Miles Morales: Spider-Man Signing with Cody Ziglar and Federico Vincentini
- 1:30 – 2:00pm EST – Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op
- 2:15 – 2:45pm EST – Target: World of Black Panther Trivia
- 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Miles Morales Spider-Man: Shock Waves/Scholastic Signing with Pablo Leon
- 4:00 – 4:30pm EST – Behind the Scenes: The Making of Marvel Figures Presented by Madame Tussauds
- 5:50 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider
- 6:00 – 7:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour
- Saturday, October 8
- 11:00– 11:15am EST – Marvel Mystery Game
- 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Dark Web Signing with Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert
- 12:45 – 1:00pm EST – DoorDash Man on the Street
- 1:30 – 2:25pm EST – MARVEL x Ultraman: Exclusive Q&A, Signing and Fan Event
- 3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit Signing with Samira Ahmed
- 4:30 – 4:45pm EST – Marvel Mystery Game
- 5:20 – 5:30pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider
- 5:30 – 6:30pm EST – Marvel Becoming Cosplay Contest
- Sunday, October 9
- 10:30– 11:30am EST – Marvel Mystery Game
- 12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Demon Wars Signing with Peach Momoko
- 1:00 – 1:30pm EST – Marvel Becoming Kids Costume Event
- 4:00 – 5:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour