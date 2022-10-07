Video: Werewolf by Night Now on the Loose in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

In another surprise character announcement, the titular Werewolf by Night from the new Marvel Halloween special presentation will be appearing, beginning tonight at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks’ social media has confirmed that Werewolf by Night (portrayed in the special by Gael Garcia Bernal) is now appearing in Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort

A first-look at the character accompanied the tease:

Check out our video of Werewolf by Night’s first appearance in Avengers Campus tonight:

About Werewolf by Night:

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out Mack’s review of Werewolf by Night , a brilliant tribute to classic monster movies and a wildly fun watch for this Halloween season.

Marvel's Werewolf by Night is streaming now on Disney+

