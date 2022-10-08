Photos – National Geographic Merchandise Now Available at World of Disney in Downtown Disney

During a recent visit to the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, we noticed a new section of National Geographic merchandise in the World of Disney store.

  • The section of National Geographic merchandise has taken over the space previously occupied by a Star Wars collection.
  • It is now home to National Geographic apparel, accessories, toys and more.

  • A collection of science kits for kids is available, including dig kits, rock tumblers, chemistry sets, herb garden growing kits and more.
  • As far as the apparel goes, a variety of cold weather gear is available just in time for the upcoming winter season.
  • The collection of merchandise arrives after two new National Geographic series recently debuted on Disney+.
