Photos – National Geographic Merchandise Now Available at World of Disney in Downtown Disney

During a recent visit to the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, we noticed a new section of National Geographic merchandise in the World of Disney store.
- The section of National Geographic merchandise has taken over the space previously occupied by a Star Wars collection.
- It is now home to National Geographic apparel, accessories, toys and more.
- A collection of science kits for kids is available, including dig kits, rock tumblers, chemistry sets, herb garden growing kits and more.
- As far as the apparel goes, a variety of cold weather gear is available just in time for the upcoming winter season.
- The collection of merchandise arrives after two new National Geographic series recently debuted on Disney+.
- Check out Mack’s review for Super/Natural.