Photos – National Geographic Merchandise Now Available at World of Disney in Downtown Disney

During a recent visit to the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, we noticed a new section of National Geographic merchandise in the World of Disney store.

The section of National Geographic merchandise has taken over the space previously occupied by a Star Wars

It is now home to National Geographic apparel, accessories, toys and more.

The previous Star Wars section of #WorldOfDisney has been replaced by an entire area dedicated to @NatGeo merchandise and apparel. #DowntownDisney #DisneylandResort pic.twitter.com/bybLJ5I9Cb — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 7, 2022