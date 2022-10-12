National Geographic Live Kicks Off 2022-23 North America Event Season

National Geographic Live, National Geographic’s touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.

Now underway and visiting nearly 60 cities, with more than a dozen new markets and venues combined, a celebrated group of 37 new and returning experts will grace stages across the United States and Canada immersing audiences in natural wonders of the world through gripping footage and unforgettable imagery.

With more than 200 planned events, National Geographic Live features something for everyone of all ages. Tickets for all 2022-2023 season events are available for purchase.

Guests who are interested in attending can visit www.natgeolive.com

Spanning multiple countries and all seven continents, National Geographic’s broad roster of talent – including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers – will share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration through one-of-a-kind presentations.

An exciting array of 14 new cities and venues are present on this year’s schedule, offering all-new audiences the opportunity to experience National Geographic Live’s incredible programming.

The list of cities new to the line-up includes: Austin, Texas Charleston, S.C. Pittsburgh San Francisco West Palm Beach, Fla. Baton Rouge, La. Bowling Green, Ky. Burlington, Ontario, Canada Carmel, Ind. Kalispell, Mont. And more

Eight new speakers will captivate audiences this tour season. Attendees are invited on journeys to past and present lands, both near and far away, through global expeditions by earth, wind, air, and water.

Guests will hear about some of the planet’s most unforgiving climates, the Paleozoic era when dinosaurs ruled the globe, space exploration of the solar system, migratory patterns and more.

These new Explorer and Speaker sessions include: Alizè Carrére – Adaptation: Explore the remarkable ways people around the world are adapting to climate change with environmental anthropologist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère.



Diana Magaloni-Kerpel – Mesoamerica Illuminated: Art historian and microarcheologist Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel uncovers millennia-old murals and sculptures throughout Mexico and Central America to understand what they reveal about these ancient cultures.

– Mesoamerica Illuminated: Art historian and microarcheologist Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel uncovers millennia-old murals and sculptures throughout Mexico and Central America to understand what they reveal about these ancient cultures. Diva Amon – From Shallows to Seafloor: Dive in with marine biologist Diva Amon to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth’s massive underwater habitat—from the familiar sea creatures near the surface to their otherworldly, alien-like cousins that wander the ocean floor.

Lindsay Zanno – T. rex Rises: Travel back in time with paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno and discover the fascinating story of how a Cretaceous climate crisis gave rise to the most famous megapredator of all time—T. rex.

– T. rex Rises: Travel back in time with paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno and discover the fascinating story of how a Cretaceous climate crisis gave rise to the most famous megapredator of all time—T. rex. Lucy Hawkes – Life on the Move: Physiological ecologist Lucy Hawkes shares an inside look at what she’s learned tracking some of Earth’s greatest animal athletes on their iconic migrations across the planet.

Robbie Shone – In Deep: Adventures in Caving: Join renowned cave photographer Robbie Shone for a gripping, first-hand account of the climb for his life out of Veryovkina, the world’s deepest known cave.

– In Deep: Adventures in Caving: Join renowned cave photographer Robbie Shone for a gripping, first-hand account of the climb for his life out of Veryovkina, the world’s deepest known cave. Sandesh Kadur – Wild Cats of India: Journey with photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kadur through the diverse landscapes of India to discover its lesser-known felines—from the tiny, grumpy-faced Pallas’s cat to the elusive clouded leopard.

– Wild Cats of India: Journey with photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kadur through the diverse landscapes of India to discover its lesser-known felines—from the tiny, grumpy-faced Pallas’s cat to the elusive clouded leopard. Tracy Drain – Cosmic Adventures: Join aerospace engineer Tracy Drain to discover the marvels of our cosmic backyard through the eyes of the robotic spacecraft sent out to explore it.

In addition to these new speakers, many fan favorites will return.

Carnivore ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant, award-winning photographer Brian Skerry, who specializes in marine wildlife and underwater environments, African diaspora archaeologist Alicia Odewale, wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, big cat photographer Steve Winter, paraclimber and 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, Maureen Beck, and photographer Ronan Donovan, are all scheduled to present at multiple venues throughout the course of the tour.

In coordination with the launch of the 2022-2023 event season, National Geographic is also celebrating the launch of its newest apparel collection.

Inspired by nature’s marine eco-systems and an appreciation for the ocean’s timeless beauty and magnificent strength, the lifestyle collection is available on shopNatGeo.com Walt Disney World Disney Springs Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney

Soon, with more details to be released, National Geographic Live attendees will be guided to locate QR codes present at the in-person events that will bring them to the virtual store, offering a variety of long- and short-sleeve tops to jackets and pants for sale.

Every purchase from the National Geographic lifestyle collection helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research and education.

What they’re saying: