“Dancing With The Stars” Brings Back To Back Nights of Dancing October 17th and 18th

Disney+ is bringing fans double the dancing next week with “Stars’ Stories Week,” with “Most Memorable Year” and “Prom Night” airing on two nights back to back on Monday October, 17th and Tuesday, October 18th.

What’s Happening:

Dancing With The Stars ; Stars’ Stories Week kicks off its exciting two-night event with “Most Memorable Year.” The 12 remaining couples will perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. The all-new episode of Dancing with the Stars will stream live Monday, October. 17th (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L)

The two-night event continues with "Prom Night," featuring the 11 remaining couples performing dances to hits that bring them back to their high school proms. This all-new episode of Dancing with the Stars will stream live Tuesday, Oct. 18th (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L)

will stream live Tuesday, Oct. 18th (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribiero will walk out to “So Emotional” by Whitney Houston for “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year.” The pro dancers and troupe will open “Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night” with a performance to “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” by ABBA. The evening will also feature the return of the Dance Marathon: all 11 couples will join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a hustle and then a lindy hop. The judges will tap-out couples from the marathon, one at a time. The couples will earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the Dance Marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned Prom King and Queen. Bonus points from the Dance Marathon will be added to the judges' scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show both nights in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following: Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi Heidi D’Amelio ( The D’Amelio Show ) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay Daniel Durant (Oscar ® -winning CODA ) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell Vinny Guadagnino ( Jersey Shore ) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN Gabby Windey ( The Bachelor ette ) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester During the Dance Marathon couples will perform a Hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

