Season Two of “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Sets Sail With New Swashbuckling Adventures Nov. 4th

Season Two of Mickey Mouse Funhouse is set to set sail next month on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, and will see a number of guest stars, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Alice Lee, and the return of John Stamos as Captain Salty Bones.

What’s Happening:

A new season of Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Funhouse, the whimsical animated series from Disney Branded Television that has amassed over 110 million views to date across digital platforms, will premiere Friday, Nov. 4th, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, timed to Mickey’s birthday month. The episodes will stream on Disney+

Season two will include action-packed pirate-themed adventures for Disney's #1 star, Mickey Mouse, and his pals—Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto—as they visit real-world and fantastical locales with Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse voiced by Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows). Season one is currently available on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.

Season two finds Mickey and the gang visiting a variety of magical lands—such as Pirate World, Underwater

The upcoming season features the return of John Stamos ( Big Shot ) as Captain Salty Bones and introduces new characters voiced by Yvette Nicole Brown (Disney Junior’s Firebuds ) as Pepper Lemon, a rival pirate to Captain Salty Bones; Lois Chimimba ( The One) as the Tooth Fairy; Alice Lee ( Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist ) as Ye Eun, a girl who works at a Korean folk village; Yasmine Al Massri ( Quantico ) as Bast, an Egyptian cat-like statue; and Jee Young Han (Perry Mason ) as Cho Sook, a Korean gumiho.

Other returning guest cast members include Jenifer Lewis as Wheezelene, GRAMMY Award-nominee Mickey Guyton as Wanda the Wandrin' Warbler, Richard Kind as Cheezel, Jaime Camil as Rocket Mouse and Amanda Seales as Annie.

Geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, Mickey Mouse Funhouse is a top 3 cable series with Kids 2-5, reaching 1 in 4 preschoolers across linear and streaming platforms. Each episode features two 11-minute stories with a mid-way “Stretch and Wiggle” dance break. The series demonstrates imaginative play, encourages wish fulfillment and imparts age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, creativity and ingenuity.