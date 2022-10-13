“Society of Explorers and Adventurers” Film in the Works at Disney with Qui Nguyen and Ryan Reynolds Attached

Disney is reportedly developing a feature film based on the fictional Society of Explorers and Adventurers created as a storytelling device for the Disney Parks, according to Deadline.

Disney has tapped Strange World filmmaker Qui Nguyen to write the script for the new Society of Explorers and Adventurers film while Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort banner will produce.

Deadline reports that Disney is eying the new film as a “franchise launcher” and will add “a new supernatural element to the history” of the society while adding new characters.

Interestingly, this new project is reportedly completely separate from the previously reported Disney+ series

Nguyen is the writer and co-director of Disney’s upcoming animated film Strange World and previously co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon .

