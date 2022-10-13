“Society of Explorers and Adventurers” Film in the Works at Disney with Qui Nguyen and Ryan Reynolds Attached

Disney is reportedly developing a feature film based on the fictional Society of Explorers and Adventurers created as a storytelling device for the Disney Parks, according to Deadline.
- Disney has tapped Strange World filmmaker Qui Nguyen to write the script for the new Society of Explorers and Adventurers film while Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort banner will produce.
- The Society of Explorers and Adventurers was introduced in 2001 in Tokyo DisneySea and has since popped up in Disney Parks around the world, connecting various adventure-themed attractions like Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise and Hong Kong Disneyland’s Mystic Manor.
- Deadline reports that Disney is eying the new film as a “franchise launcher” and will add “a new supernatural element to the history” of the society while adding new characters.
- Interestingly, this new project is reportedly completely separate from the previously reported Disney+ series based on the same source material.
- Nguyen is the writer and co-director of Disney’s upcoming animated film Strange World and previously co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon.
- Previous projects for Reynold’s Maximum Effort include 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, Netflix’s The Adama Project and of course the Deadpool films.
- No timeline has been set for the Society of Explorers and Adventurers film at this time.