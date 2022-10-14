Bring the Magic Home with Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kits from shopDisney

shopDisney is inviting fans to bring the magic—and memories!—of Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland home with new colorful model kits of the castle icons.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You might not be able to visit your favorite Disney Castle every single day, but now you can enjoy a miniature version of the beloved abode right in your home!

Two new model kits inspired by Walt Disney World

Additionally, the packaging is inspired by classic blueprints and behind-the-scenes Disney Imagineering notes, making this a perfect gift for younger fans who enjoy building projects, as well as collectors who love everything Disney.

The model kits are available now on shopDisney and designed for fans 8 years and older.

Each sells for $29.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Cinderella Castle

“A dream is a wish your heart makes, and this Cinderella Castle model kit is a dream your hands can make. The beautifully detailed, 127-piece kit brings the iconic Walt Disney World Resort attraction to life.”

Cinderella Castle Model Kit – $29.99

127-pieces

Ages 8+

Plastic

Model: 5 1/2'' x 6'' x 7'' (assembled)

Sleeping Beauty Castle

“Once upon a dream everyone wishes they lived in Sleeping Beauty Castle. This lovingly created 76-piece model kit just might be the next best thing. The Sleeping Beauty Castle model kit brings home all the magic of the iconic Disneyland attraction and puts it in your hands.”

Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit – $29.99

76-pieces

Ages 8+

Plastic

Model: 7'' x 4'' x 6'' (assembled)