Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 17th-21st:

Monday, October 17 – What We’re Watching This Fall Angelica Ross (Roxie Hart in Chicago ) The D’Amelio Family ( The D’Amelio Show ; Dancing with the Stars ) Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas ( Reasonable Doubt )

Tuesday, October 18 Amy Loughren ( The Good Nurse ) Sarah Perry ( After the Eclipse )

Wednesday, October 19 Natasha Graziano ( The Law of Attraction; Be It Until You Can Become It ) Richard Marx Performance by Richard Marx (“Same Heartbreak Different Day” from Songwriter )

Thursday, October 20 Nazanin Boniadi ( The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power ; raise awareness for the brave Iranian women protesting recent events)

Friday, October 21 Melissa Etheridge ( My Window – A Journey Through Life ) Dale Earnhardt Jr. ( Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane ) Tembi and Attica Locke ( From Scratch )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.