In preparation for National Cat Day on October 29th, Disney Parks Blog shared what cats love most around the world from Disney Parks, Experiences & Products.

Avoid Water Aboard Disney Cruise Line Ships:

Disney Cruise Line offers the purr-fect way to sail above the high seas. There are plenty of windows and cozy places to perch or lie out in the sun, and with the ship’s mew-mentum, no one will notice if some items are batted off the counter.

Snack the Cat Way: Sipping Blue Milk:

Blue or green milk at the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Enjoy a Cat Nap in the Sun:

With all of these adventures, you’ll need a break, and what better place to rest than at the Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

Spend Time with Best Fur-ends:

Disney is full of cats from favorite stories, including Marie, the Cheshire Cat, Figaro, Simba, and many more. One special kitty friend made for Disney Parks is Gelatoni, a Disney friend of Duffy, at Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort.

Delight in Some Play Time During Disney D-light:

After a fun day at the parks cats young and old at Disneyland Paris will want to see the 30th anniversary celebration of Disney D-light. This lights up Sleeping Beauty Castle before Disney Illuminations. This will make meow-ments you’ll never forget.