shopDisney Offering Walt Disney World Annual Passholders a 25% Discount Through Halloween

shopDisney is offering Walt Disney World Annual Passholders a limited time discount on regularly priced merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get a head start on their holiday shopping with a special shopDisney discount from October 20th through 31st, 2022 .

. Passholders will get a 25% discount on regularly priced merchandise at shopDisney.

on regularly priced merchandise at shopDisney. Find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list or select some new décor to deck your halls this holiday season!

Some restrictions do apply. Check the WDW Annual Passholder page

Here’s How it Works:

Sign in to your Disney account

Sign in to shopDisney through your Disney account and use promotion code WDW25. This discount will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.