shopDisney Offering Walt Disney World Annual Passholders a 25% Discount Through Halloween

shopDisney is offering Walt Disney World Annual Passholders a limited time discount on regularly priced merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get a head start on their holiday shopping with a special shopDisney discount from October 20th through 31st, 2022.
- Passholders will get a 25% discount on regularly priced merchandise at shopDisney.
- Find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list or select some new décor to deck your halls this holiday season!
- Some restrictions do apply. Check the WDW Annual Passholder page for more details.
Here’s How it Works:
- Sign in to your Disney account and verify that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your account. You can do this under the “Membership & Passes” tab.
- Sign in to shopDisney through your Disney account and use promotion code WDW25. This discount will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
