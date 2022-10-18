Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopens at EPCOT November 4th

A popular dining offering is coming back to EPCOT in a few weeks, and will treat guests to Norwegian Cuisine as well as encounters with some favorite Disney Princesses when Akershus Royal Banquet Hall reopens their doors at the park.

What’s Happening:

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, a dining experience is found at the Norway pavilion in the World Showcase at EPCOT and gives guests a taste of Norwegian cuisine, will open its doors once again on Nov. 4

Akershus Banquet Hall opens its doors for a feast in honor of beloved storybook princesses. Guests get the chance to dine in a medieval castle where they’ll encounter a royal promenade of princess friends.

Guests can also delight in family-style platters fit for royalty, where guests can indulge in their favorites or try something new. This family-style dining experience includes Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs or the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. More classic American-cuisine is also available, with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Grilled Salmon, and Macaroni & Cheese. For dessert, the meal serves up both a Rice Cream with strawberry sauce and a Chocolate Roulade with lingonberry cream.

Aside from the delicious eats and treats, what makes Akershus Royal Banquet Hall so special is it being home to a unique Storybook Dining featuring the Disney Princesses. As guests indulge in the Norwegian-inspired fare, they can interact, take photos, and create lasting memories with some of their favorite princesses.

Reservations for Akershus Royal Banquet Hall are not open at this time, but the official Walt Disney World