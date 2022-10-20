Disney Premier Visa Card Members Can Get 100th Anniversary Metal Card Design Next Year

Earlier today, Chase, Visa, and the Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year expansion of the Disney Visa Card programs, giving new and existing Disney Premier Visa Card Holders the opportunity to get their hands on a special Disney100 Metal card next year.

What’s Happening:

Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., The Walt Disney Company and Visa today announced a multi-year extension of the Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card programs. For nearly two decades, the three companies have worked together to offer Disney Cardmembers exclusive benefits, rewards, experiences and perks that enhance their relationship with the Disney brand.

In anticipation of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in 2023, the companies also announced that a new, limited-edition card design for the Disney Premier Visa Card will be released in January 2023. The new offering will be the first Disney co-brand card made of metal and available to new and existing Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers only during the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card perks include: Save 10% on select purchases at shopDisney.com. Pose for special photos at private Cardmember locations at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at select locations at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off select dining locations most days at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 15% off the non-discounted price of select guided tours at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off the non-discounted price of select recreation experiences at Walt Disney World Resort.

Additionally, Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on card purchases made directly at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu ESPN

What They’re Saying:

Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards: “The extension of our co-brand card program with Disney and Visa illustrates our collective commitment to providing Disney Cardmembers with rewards and experiences that deliver value and help create lasting memories. We’re excited to continue working across Disney’s incredible portfolio of brands to bring a little bit of magic to Cardmembers’ lives.”

“The extension of our co-brand card program with Disney and Visa illustrates our collective commitment to providing Disney Cardmembers with rewards and experiences that deliver value and help create lasting memories. We’re excited to continue working across Disney’s incredible portfolio of brands to bring a little bit of magic to Cardmembers’ lives.” Tiffany Rende, senior vice president of Marketing Partnerships, Alliances & Card Services at The Walt Disney Company: “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Chase and enable our guests to connect deeply with our brand. We are looking forward to bringing our iconic Disney stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways for Cardmembers.”