ABC Sets Festive Slate of 2022 Holiday Programming

ABC announced its holiday programming today in anticipation of the most wonderful time of the year, which includes a lineup filled with merriment, beloved classics and uplifting new specials.

What’s Happening:

Highlights for this holiday season on ABC include two dazzling specials featuring some of the biggest names in music, the kickoff of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, and holiday-themed episodes of ABC’s favorite comedies and game shows.

More highlights include Disney’s new stop-motion holiday special, “Mickey Saves Christmas”; the return of “CMA Country Christmas” from Nashville; and Wonderful World of Disney movies that families can enjoy, including a special airing of “Home Alone” on Christmas Eve.

ABC News is also set to air “Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special” and “The Year: 2022.”

Below you can take a look through the full holiday programming schedule:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Rookie : Feds – “Standoff” – After a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving, the team discovers a hostage situation involving police deputies. When the gunmen offer an exchange for the hostages, Simone is sent undercover by Garza, and Lopez arrives to help rescue Wesley. Meanwhile, Laura and Brendon search for a nanny cam that could reveal the identity of the kidnapper.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

7:00-7:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas – Disney’s new stop-motion holiday special, Mickey Saves Christmas , follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday. A collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Mickey Saves Christmas premieres with a simulcast on ABC, Disney Channel

– Disney’s new stop-motion holiday special, , follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday. A collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, premieres with a simulcast on ABC, 7:30-8:00 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – In Olaf’s Frozen Adventure , Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened, and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.” Olaf’s Frozen Adventure features the original cast of Arendelle characters, including Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad; Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell; Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel; and Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff. (Rebroadcast)

– In , Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened, and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.” features the original cast of Arendelle characters, including Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad; Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell; Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel; and Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff. (Rebroadcast) 8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its seventh year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances. The special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight – Season Premiere – Ready, set, glow. The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit decorating competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight, returns for its 10th season with back-to-back episodes across the first three weeks of the Christmas season. The next installment of the “lit” series showcases America’s brightest houses with the help of celebrity judges and Christmas décor aficionados – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy. The Great Christmas Light Fight, which also received a season 11 pickup, is produced by Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special – ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have a primetime special to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic Love Actually.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others. The vocal cast features Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle; Keenan Wynn as Winter; Paul Frees as Burgermeister Meisterburger, Grimsby, the soldiers and the townsmen; Joan Gardner as Tanta Kringle; Robie Lester as Jessica and Andrea Sacino; Dina Lynn, Gary White and Greg Thomas as the children. (Rebroadcast)

– In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others. The vocal cast features Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle; Keenan Wynn as Winter; Paul Frees as Burgermeister Meisterburger, Grimsby, the soldiers and the townsmen; Joan Gardner as Tanta Kringle; Robie Lester as Jessica and Andrea Sacino; Dina Lynn, Gary White and Greg Thomas as the children. (Rebroadcast) 9:00-10:01 p.m. CMA Country Christmas – CMA Country Christmas returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. Host and performers will be announced at a later date. CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight – The lights don’t go out yet! The week continues to get a whole lot brighter as judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak take viewers to the biggest and brightest holiday displays across the country. In the back-to-back episodes, the competition heats up as four festive families show off their dazzling light displays for a chance to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Celebrity Wheel of Fortune , hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, takes a star-studded spin on America’s Game by welcoming celebrities to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode’s celebrity contestants include Jack Black (playing for 24th Street Theatre), Kal Penn (playing for Myrtle Avenue Revitalization Project) and Sasheer Zamata (playing for SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition).

, hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, takes a star-studded spin on America’s Game by welcoming celebrities to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode’s celebrity contestants include Jack Black (playing for 24th Street Theatre), Kal Penn (playing for Myrtle Avenue Revitalization Project) and Sasheer Zamata (playing for SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition). 9:00-10:00 p.m. Press Your Luck Press Your Luck . Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Angie McPherson (hometown: Newport News, Virginia), Ben York (hometown: Queens Creek, Arizona) and Yvette Rubio (hometown: Redwood Valley, California).

. Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Angie McPherson (hometown: Newport News, Virginia), Ben York (hometown: Queens Creek, Arizona) and Yvette Rubio (hometown: Redwood Valley, California). 10:00-11:00 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid – “Jason Alexander vs Bobby Moynihan and Rosie O’Donnell vs Pete Holmes” – In an all-new holiday-themed episode of The $100,000 Pyramid, it’s a battle of comedians when Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander goes head-to-head with Bobby Moynihan (Lightning Wolves), and later, even more laughs with comedians Rosie O’Donnell vs. Pete Holmes. The $100,000 Pyramid is produced by SMAC Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, and executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners – “Untitled” – Dan meets his in-laws for the first time when Louise’s family comes to visit. (working episode description)

– “Untitled” – Dan meets his in-laws for the first time when Louise’s family comes to visit. (working episode description) 8:30-9:00 p.m. The Goldbergs – “Worst Grinch Ever” – Sleigh bells are ringing! When Erica buys a festive baby toy, Beverly goes full on Grinch in an attempt to steal Christmas. Meanwhile, Adam discovers some surprising information about Brea, and the JTP host their first holiday party.

– “Worst Grinch Ever” – Sleigh bells are ringing! When Erica buys a festive baby toy, Beverly goes full on Grinch in an attempt to steal Christmas. Meanwhile, Adam discovers some surprising information about Brea, and the JTP host their first holiday party. 9:00-9:31 p.m. Abbott Elementary

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics – “Santa Suit Rental, $25 Per Day” – The most wonderful time of the year brings some unforeseen financial troubles for one member of the Hayworth family. With the help of the entire brood and some holiday magic, the Hayworths are reminded that there’s nothing better than being home for the holidays.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II – Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight – The holiday festivities conclude as Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak head to the most spectacular Christmas displays in America. In the back-to-back episodes, four families face off as they showcase their extravagant displays to compete for the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas

8:30-9:00 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

9:00-9:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing

9:30-10:00 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. A Very Backstreet Holiday – This festive new special will feature GRAMMY Award-winning boy band sensation The Backstreet Boys singing songs from their brand-new holiday album along with classic hits and celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. It will be a joyful night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the holiday season together. More details to come and expect some special surprises and performances to keep spirits bright! The holiday special is executive produced by Film 45 Live.

– This festive new special will feature GRAMMY Award-winning boy band sensation The Backstreet Boys singing songs from their brand-new holiday album along with classic hits and celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. It will be a joyful night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the holiday season together. More details to come and expect some special surprises and performances to keep spirits bright! The holiday special is executive produced by Film 45 Live. 10:00-11:00 p.m. Finding Harmony – For the last 13 years, chorus director David Brown has brought together complete strangers and healed communities by asking them to simply join a chorus. In this inspirational one-hour special, EGOT winner John Legend is calling upon David to bring his magic to his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Will David be able to transform a fractured community into a powerhouse chorus in just one week? Audiences will see the magic of what happens when you invite complete strangers to sing together in this all-new special.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00-9:30 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:30-10:00 p.m. Shrek the Halls

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone – Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister has become the man of the house, overnight! Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, Kevin gets busy decorating the house for the holidays. But he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly. Two bumbling burglars are trying to break in, and Kevin’s rigging a bewildering battery of booby traps to welcome them!

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Disney’s annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Year: 2022 – The Year: 2022 is anchored by Robin Roberts and features many of ABC’s top news anchors, including David Muir, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Juju Chang, Linsey Davis, Janai Norman and Ginger Zee. For the 12th consecutive year, ABC News presents its popular news and entertainment-filled two-hour year-end network special, The Year, retracing the top stories, trends and entertainment obsessions we couldn’t get enough of in 2022.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31