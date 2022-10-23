“Mickey Saves Christmas” Stop Motion Holiday Special Set to Premiere on November 27th

Mickey Mouse is getting the stop motion treatment this holiday season, with a new special, Mickey Saves Christmas, set to debut on November 27th.

The voice of Mickey himself, Bret Iwan, revealed the new Mickey Saves Christmas holiday special through a post on his Instagram.

Mickey Saves Christmas is full of holiday cheer, festive music, and amazing animation!

is full of holiday cheer, festive music, and amazing animation! In this stop-motion holiday special, Mickey, Minnie and their pals attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday.

In addition to Iwan, the special will feature Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie and Disney Legend Bill Farmer as Goofy & Pluto.

Mickey Saves Christmas will be simulcasted on Disney Channel, ABC, and Disney+.

Iwan revealed a couple of behind-the-scenes photos of himself with the stop motion figure of Mickey, which you can see below.