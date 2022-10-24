Explore the Kingdom of Wakanda at Funko Hollywood This November

Celebrating the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Funko invites fans to explore the Kingdom of Wakanda at its Funko Hollywood store from November 16th – 28th.

What’s Happening:

From massive displays inspired by Marvel Black Panther , to props and costumes from the highly-anticipated new film debuting on November 11th, the interactive exhibit will also include newly released Funko collectibles

Fans are invited to take photos inside a life-size Pop! box themed to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, get an exclusive look at the props and costumes from the film, and shop Funko merchandise including Pop! figures inspired by some of the franchise's most iconic characters, such as Queen Ramonda, Namor, Nakia, Okoye, Shuri and more.

About Funko Hollywood:

A larger-than-life pop culture experience, Funko’s flagship Hollywood store brings fans closer to the fandoms they love! Opening its doors in November 2019, the store showcases items from the most adored and iconic franchises in film, television, sports, music and more. The store is open Wednesday–Friday from 12:00–6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Additional details on the Funko Hollywood store can be found here

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.