runDisney Health & Fitness Expo to Use Virtual Queue for Merchandise on Day One

Shoppers looking to pick up some event merchandise at the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will be able to save time with the introduction of a virtual queue on the first day of the Expo.

What’s Happening:

In order to use the virtual queue on day one of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo Step 1: Open the My Disney Experience app and navigate to the Virtual Queues section on the Welcome Screen. Step 2: In this section, visit the tab labeled ESPN Note: While the virtual queue will open at 7:30 a.m., additional availability may open throughout the day. Step 3: Select the number of Guests, up to six people total, in your shopping party. Tap “Join Virtual Queue” once more. Note: All members of your shopping party must be added to your My Disney Experience Friends & Family list prior to joining the virtual queue. Learn more about adding Friends & Family to your account here.



Step 5: You'll receive a push notification directly to your mobile device when your group is ready to return. Once received, you'll have one hour to arrive at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex after you've been notified.

You’ll receive a push notification directly to your mobile device when your group is ready to return. Once received, you’ll have one hour to arrive at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex after you’ve been notified. Step 6: Once you arrive follow the signs to the check-in area and prepare to show the Cast Member the QR code you received along with your confirmation.

A few additional things to note:

Gold and Platinum Club runDisney Members

Guests can join the virtual queue from the comfort of their hotel room or home, within approximately 45 miles away from Walt Disney World

Each Guest enrolled will receive a QR code to present for entry.

The virtual queue is required for the runDisney Merchandise Shop on Thursday, November 3rd. Standby lines will not be available this day and all guests must use the virtual queue to enter.

Guests may hold boarding groups for both an attraction virtual queue and a virtual queue for other applicable experiences, like runDisney Merchandise Shop.

Merchandise is subject to availability and inventory may sell out.