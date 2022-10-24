Wayne Brady to Host the 2022 American Music Awards on ABC

dick clark productions and ABC today announced that award winning actor, producer and musician Wayne Brady will host the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20th, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

For the first time ever, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star and current Dancing with the Stars contestant will host the AMAs.

star and current Brady is known as a master of improv, actor, dancer, Broadway star and television host. He got his start as a sketch comedy performer on shows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway? and ABC’s The Wayne Brady Show , and is also a current contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars . A true entertainer at heart, Brady is sure to bring his diverse talents to the AMAs stage alongside the world’s favorite musicians.

and ABC’s , and is also a current contestant on ABC’s . A true entertainer at heart, Brady is sure to bring his diverse talents to the AMAs stage alongside the world’s favorite musicians. Brady will join a long lineage of global comedic stars taking the AMAs stage – Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy Kimmel, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Norm McDonald to name a few, as well as last year’s host Cardi B.

Wayne Brady said: “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all … The funny, the music and the moves!”

Executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins said: "Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth, and we are thrilled to have him host this year's AMAs. Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!"

The AMAs represents the year’s top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Last year’s show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, underscoring the role fans play in the annual event. A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music’s biggest names – from Pop to Rap, R&B to Country, Latin to K-Pop – and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.

As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories.

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter.

The 2022 American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of September 24th, 2021, through September 22nd, 2022.

The 2022 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Larry Klein are also executive producers.

Tickets are now on sale now at www.axs.com