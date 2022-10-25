FX Announces Series Adaptation of “Never Let Me Go” Starring Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman, and Kelly Macdonald

Kazuo Ishiguro’s science fiction novel Never Let Me Go is being adapted as a TV series by FX, set to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

What’s Happening:

FX Entertainment President Gina Balian announced today that the network is adapting Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2005 science fiction novel Never Let Me Go as a 1-hour drama series.

as a 1-hour drama series. FX Productions and Searchlight Television are collaborating with DNA Productions to bring the novel to the screen.

Searchlight Pictures previously adapted the book as a feature film in 2010

The film’s writer (Alex Garland) and producers (Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich) are on board for the series adaptation.

The cast includes Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, Kwami Odoom, Susan Brown, Keira Chanse, and Edward Holcroft.

Melissa Iqbal serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside the pilot’s director Marc Munden, Maria Fleischer, and author Kazuo Ishiguro.

Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go was named the best novel of 2005 by Time Magazine and was nominated for the Booker Prize, the Arthur C. Clarke Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

What They’re Saying:

Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment: “Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology. We are honored to partner with Andrew and Allon at DNA Productions, Searchlight Television, Alex Garland, Marc Munden, Kazuo Ishiguro and the incredible cast on this exciting new project.”

About Never Let Me Go:

In this sci-fi thriller, Thora, a rebellious teenage clone, escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society, but as she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human.

Never Let Me Go Cast:

Viola Prettejohn ( The Nevers, Counterpart, The Witcher ) – Thora

) – Thora Tracey Ullman ( FX’s Mrs. America , Into the Woods, Howards End )

) Kelly Macdonald ( Brave , Operation Mincemeat, Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire )

, ) Aiysha Hart ( Desert Warrior, Mogul Mowgli, Colette, Line of Duty )

) Spike Fearn ( The Amazing Mr. Blunden, Sweetheart, Tell Me Everything )

) Shaniqua Okwok ( Small Axe, Wolfe, It’s a Sin )

) Gary Beadle ( Small Axe, Wheel of Time, Around the World in 80 Days )

) Kwami Odoom ( Death in Paradise )

) Susan Brown ( It's a Sin, Game of Thrones, The Iron Lady )

) Keira Chanse ( Come Away, The Wheel of Time, The Capture 2 )

) Edward Holcroft (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wolf Hall, London Spy, The Undeclared War)

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)