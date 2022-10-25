Guide to Feasts and Treats for Thanksgiving at the Walt Disney World Resort

We are getting close to Thanksgiving and the culinary teams at the Walt Disney World Resort are bringing delicious items to choose from. Throughout the month of November leading up to Thanksgiving Day on November 24th, guests will be able to indulge in Thanksgiving Dinner classics.

What's Available:

Walt Disney World Resort

Resorts: Available at Multiple Resorts

Falling for Plant-based: Cupcake with chocolate buttercream and autumn quins (Plant-based) (Gluten/ Wheat-friendly) (New) (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available) Available at the following: Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and French Quarter

Thanksgiving Dinner: Roasted turkey dinner, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, seasonal vegetables, and cranberry relish (Available Nov. 24 only; mobile order available) Available at the following: Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Cook's at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and French Quarter The Artist's Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Pumpkin Tart: Classic pumpkin tart with whipped cream (Available Nov. 24 only; mobile order available) Available at the following: Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside and French Quarter



Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Intermission Food Court, World Premiere Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available)

Gobble Wobble Bundt Cake: Cinnamon apple Bundt cake with caramel buttercream and buttercream turkey topper (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Boma – Flavors of Africa (Available Nov.24 only)

Thanksgiving Enhancements: Traditional buffet offerings with an African twist including carved turkey, turkey gravy, doro wat, cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney, and candied fufu

Jiko – The Cooking Place (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Day Feast: Turkey breast ballotine stuffed with braised leg, doro wat, haricot verts, butternut gnopi, yukon gold mashed potatoes, mealie stuffing, cranberry chutney, and turkey gravy (New)

Sanaa (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Day Dinner: Spiced turkey, turkey confit, roasted squash, mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, green beans with apricot butter, traditional stuffing, ginger-cardamom cranberries, and turkey gravy

The Mara (Mobile order available)

Turkey Dinner: Carved turkey, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney, and green beans (Kid’s version available) (Available Nov. 24 only)

The Mara's Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin mousse with cranberry gelée (New) (Available Nov. 1 through 27)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available)

Maple Pot de Crème: Maple-infused pot de crème, Chantilly cream, and sugared cookie leaves (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beaches and Cream

Open-face Thanksgiving Sandwich: Slow-roasted turkey breast on top of cornbread stuffing on a focaccia bun covered in house made turkey gravy and crispy onions, garnished with green onions (Available Nov. 24 only)

Pumpkin Pie Shake: Salted caramel shake with caramel drizzle, sprinkles, and a whole slice of pumpkin pie on top (New) (Available Nov. 1 through 27)

Cape May Cafe (Available Nov. 24 only)

Buffet Enhancements with all the traditional holiday meal favorites

Beach Club Market Place (Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Trifle: Brown sugar cream cheese filling with a cinnamon cobbler topping, pumpkin maple filling, vanilla cake, whipped cream, and chocolate décor (New) (Available Nov. 1 through 27)

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffin: Pumpkin-flavored muffin with a rich cream cheese swirl (Available Nov. 1 through 27)

Thanksgiving Sandwich: Slow-roasted turkey breast on top of cornbread stuffing on a focaccia bun covered in house made turkey gravy and crispy onions, garnished with green onions (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Family Meal: Perfect for family of 4! Includes turkey, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, veggies, salad, rolls, and pumpkin pie (Available on Nov. 24 for pre-order only)

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available Nov. 1 through 27) (Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: Pumpkin muffin with cream cheese filling (New)

Orange Cranberry Scone with orange glaze (New)

Flying Fish (Available Nov. 24 only)

Chef’s Holiday Special: Slow-roasted turkey, herb gravy, and Yukon gold potatoes (New)

Trattoria al Forno (Available Nov. 24 only)

Sage and Thyme Oven-roasted Turkey: Corn and sausage stuffing, sour cream mashed potatoes, green beans and rainbow carrots with herb butter, cranberry citrus compote, and pan gravy

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available)

Caribbean Holiday Spiced Cake: A Caribbean-style spiced cake with orange curd and orange-scented buttercream (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

California Grill (Available Nov. 24 only)

Rotisserie All Natural Joyce Farms Turkey: Braised leg and thigh, cornbread dumpling, butter-whipped potatoes, brown butter sautéed green beans, gravy, and cranberry relish (New)

Chef Mickey’s (Available Nov. 24 only)

Traditional Thanksgiving family-style offerings including oven-roasted turkey and gravy, baby carrots with tarragon-dijon butter and brown sugar, haricot verts with stewed tomatoes and roasted garlic, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole brûlée, corn bread stuffing, and cranberry compote

Contempo Cafe (Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Cheesecake with pumpkin spice caramel, maple whipped cream, and fall leaf sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 1 through 27)

Steakhouse 71 (Available Nov. 24 only)

Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner including a feast of roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green beans (Dinner menu served from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Dahlia Lounge (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)

Spiced Manzana Mule: Ketel One Vodka, house-made apple cinnamon syrup, apple cider, and ginger beer (New)

Three Bridges (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Feast: Carved turkey, magdelan dressing, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, cranberry relish, and gravy (New)

Toledo

Toledo Thanksgiving: Turkey roulade, olive oil whipped potatoes, honey glazed carrots, crispy brussels sprouts, cranberry relish, and gravy (New) (Available Nov. 24 only)

Harvest Garden: Sweet Potato Panna Cotta with Chai Marshmallow and Orange Ginger Caramel (Plant-based) (New) (Available Nov. 20 through 27)

Spiced Manzana Mule: Ketel One Vodka, house-made apple cinnamon syrup, apple cider, and ginger beer (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 2)

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

P&J’s Southern Takeout (Available Nov. 24 through 27)

The Gobbler Sandwich: House-smoked turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, gravy, and orange-cranberry sauce

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Citricos (Available Nov. 24 only)

Butternut Squash Bisque with guajillo spiced pepitas, chive oil, and coconut (New)

Roulade of Turkey with corn cake “stuffing”, cranberry gastrique, and sweet potato

A trio of Autumn-inspired house-made ice creams

Gasparilla Island Grill (Mobile order available)

Holiday Turkey Sandwich: Oven-roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravyon a freshly-baked ciabatta roll from the Grand Floridian Bakery (Available Nov. 24 through 27)

Pumpkin Spice Roll: Pumpkin spice and honey sponge rolled with vanilla scented cream cheese icing and topped with powdered sugar (New) (Available Nov. 1 through 27)

Grand Floridian Café (Available Nov. 24 only)

Butternut Squash Bisque with Bourbon Maple Cream with Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Slow Roasted Turkey with Cornbread Dressing, Seasonal Vegetables, Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Candied Sweet Potato, Traditional Gravy, and Cranberry Relish

Traditional Pumpkin Tart with Chantilly Cream

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Good’s Food to Go (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available)

Mini Pumpkin: Pumpkin mousse, caramel, dulce crunch, and chocolate décor (New)

Olivia’s Cafe (Available Nov. 24 only)

Traditional Thanksgiving Feast: Roasted turkey breast, with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy

A Taste of the Season: Pumpkin mousse, bourbon caramel, cinnamon panna cotta, milk chocolate sponge, and brown butter crumble (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Cafe (Available Nov. 24 only)

Chef’s Holiday Special (New)

Passionfruit Cheesecake: Passion fruit cheesecake, ginger graham crust, topped with passion fruit boba, guava sauce with fresh fruit, macadamia nut lace cookies, micro-orchids, and micro mint (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Scat Cat’s Club – Cafe (Available through Nov. 27)

Pumpkin Spice Beignets: Three pumpkin spiced dusted Mickey beignets

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available)

Praline Pecan Cake: A pecan cake topped with praline icing garnished with spiced candied pecans (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Riverside Mill (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available)

Praline Pecan Cake: A pecan cake topped with praline icing garnished with spiced candied pecans (New)

Boatwright’s Dining Hall (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Feast: Herb-crusted turkey roulade with Andouille cornbread stuffing, sweet potato purée, crispy brussel sprouts with apples and spiced pecans, cranberry relish, and apple cranberry gastric (New)

Flavors of Fall: Pumpkin cheesecake with a sour cream bourbon topping, spiced cherry coulis, meringue, pumpkin bread croutons, and salty chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available through Nov. 27)

Pumpkin Mousse: Pumpkin mousse with pumpkin cheesecake and hazelnut chocolate cheesecake center on top spiced apple walnut cake, dipped in caramel milk chocolate, and toasted walnut shell (New)

Bar Riva and Primo Piatto (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Meal: Roasted turkey breast, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes with house-made gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin cheesecake

Topolino’s Terrace (Available through Nov. 27)

Caramel Chocolate Mousse with Hazelnut Cheesecake: Apple walnut cake, chocolate sea salt crumble, and cherry foam (New) (Available through Nov. 27)

Thanksgiving Feast: Heritage turkey breast, leg and thigh roulade, brioche trochon, sweet potato casserole, cranberries, and haricot verts (Available Nov. 24 only)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Artist’s Palette (Available Nov. 1 through 27; mobile order available)

Mini Pumpkin: Pumpkin mousse, caramel, dulce crunch, and chocolate décor (New)

Fall Whoopie Pie: Pumpkin cake, cream cheese buttercream, and fall sprinkles (New)

Backstretch Pool Bar (Available Nov. 1 through 30)

Cherry Blossom Swirl: DOLE Whip cherry swirled with vanilla soft-serve (New)

The Turf Club (Available Nov. 24 only)

Holiday Turkey Dinner: Roasted turkey breast with confit dark meat, cornbread stuffing, crispy brussel sprouts and mashed potatoes with house-made gravy, cranberry sauce, and a parkerhouse roll (New)

A Taste of the Season: Pumpkin mousse, bourbon caramel, cinnamon panna cotta, milk chocolate sponge, and brown butter crumble (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available Nov. 20 through Dec. 29; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Moose Cake: Chocolate-dipped spice cake with milk chocolate pumpkin mousse and dark chocolate antlers

Whispering Canyon Cafe (Available Nov. 24)

Whispering Canyon’s Holiday Menu: Prix fixed menu with cornbread, house salad, choice of three skillets including holiday cornbread stuffing, sautéed green beans, giblet gravy, cranberry relish, slow-smoked pulled pork, western-style sausages, maple-chipotle pork ribs, buttered corn, and smashed Yukon potatoes and a dessert trio

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Ale & Compass (Available Nov. 24)

Chef’s Holiday Special: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, savory giblet gravy, haricot verts, shiitake mushrooms, and cranberry relish (New)

All Encompassing Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with a cranberry, cherry compote center, cranberry pearls, spiced whipped cream, a gingersnap cookie crumble, and a white chocolate curl (New)

Market at Ale & Compass (Mobile order available)

Thanksgiving Sandwich: Slow-roasted turkey breast on top of cornbread stuffing on a focaccia bun covered in house made turkey gravy and crispy onions, garnished with green onions (Available November 24 only)

Thanksgiving Family Meal: Perfect for family of 4! Includes turkey, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, veggies, salad, rolls, and pumpkin pie (Available on November 24 for pre-order only)

Pumpkin Trifle: Brown sugar cream cheese filling with a cinnamon cobbler topping, pumpkin maple filling, whipped cream, and chocolate décor (New) (Available November 1 through 27)

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: Pumpkin-flavored muffin with a rich cream cheese swirl (Available November 1 through 27)

Yachtsman Steakhouse (Available Nov. 24 only)

Chef’s Holiday Special (New)

Yachtsman’s Harvest: Spiced cheesecake, dulce chocolate, and ginger apples with a cinnamon pecan crumble, apple panna cotta, and a bourbon caramel sauce (New)

Available at Various Lounges Across Resort (Available Nov. 1 through 27)

Pumpkin Spice Martini: Stoli Vanil Vodka, Rumchata, Cream, and pumpkin spice with a graham cracker crumb rim (New)

EPCOT

American Holiday Table (Available Nov. 25 through Dec. 30)

Slow-roasted Turkey with BEN’S ORIGINAL™ Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, and Cranberry Sauce

Biergarten Restaurant (Available Nov. 24 only)

Turkey with mashed potatoes and stuffing

Coral Reef Restaurant (Available Nov. 24 through 26)

Thanksgiving Plate

Pumpkin Pie Tart with whipped cream and salted caramel mousse (New)

The Garden Grill Restaurant (Available Nov. 24 only)

Roasted Turkey with stuffing

Apple Cake with caramelized apples and streusel (New)

Le Cellier Steakhouse (Available Nov. 24 only)

Turkey Plate (New)

Refreshment Port (Available Nov. 25 through Dec. 30)

Turkey Poutine: French Fries with Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, and Crispy Onions

Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail (New)

Sunshine Seasons (Available Nov. 24 only)

Rotisserie-smoked Turkey with house made stuffing, mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce

Caramel Crèmeux with Apple Compote (New)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Hollywood Brown Derby (Available Nov. 24 only)

Carved Turkey Breast with cornbread, apple-sage stuffing, turkey thigh confit, mashed potato, fall harvest vegetables, cranberry compote, and turkey gravy (New)

Hollywood & Vine (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Add-ons to Buffet: Oven roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, and cranberry relish

50's Prime Time Café (Available Nov. 24 only)

Holiday Plate: Oven-roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, green beans, and mashed potato (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Restaurantosaurus (Available Nov. 24 oly)

Open-faced Turkey Sandwich: Grilled multigrain bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise, cornbread dressing, smoked turkey, herb gravy, and cranberry sauce served with a side of french fries

Satu'li Canteen (Mobile order available)

Thanksgiving Duo Bowl: Combination of grilled beef and turkey with gravy stuffing and red and sweet potato hash topped with crunchy vegetable slaw and boba pearls (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl: Wood-grilled turkey breast with gravy stuffing and red and sweet potato hash topped with crunchy vegetable slaw and boba pearls (Available Nov. 24 only) (Kid’s version available)

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mousse with chocolate cookie crumbles, pumpkin sauce, and boba pearls (Available Nov. 22 through 27)

Tiffins (Available Nov. 24 only)

Roasted Calabaza Soup: Roasted calabaza, ginger-pear chutney, pickled jalapeño, and chai-spiced and candied pistachios

Turkey Roulade: Turkey breast, fine-herb whipped potato, maple-glazed carrots, sweet potato pave, wild mushrooms, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, cranberry gel, and turkey gravy

Apple Pie Cheesecake: Whipped caramel cheesecake, apple pie compote, white chocolate streusel, and cranberry sauce

Tusker House (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet Additions: Roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin tart desserts

Disney Springs

City Works Eatery & Pour House (Available Nov. 24 only)

Herb Roasted Turkey: Hand-carved turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, corn casserole, and gravy (Kid’s version available)

Slow-roasted Prime Rib: Hand-carved prime rib, creamy mashed potatoes, grilled lemon-asparagus, horseradish cream, and au jus

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available Nov. 25 only)

Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich: The ultimate leftover sandwich piling stuffing, cranberry sauce, and more on top of sliced roasted turkey breast

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available Nov. 11 through 30)

Thanksgiving Donut: An over-the-top sweet potato casserole-pecan pie mash up with cinnamon-sugar dusted sweet potato fries, crunchy candied pecans, and sweet-salty bacon crown a plump glazed donut that is finished with a marshmallow cream drizzle

Planet Hollywood (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Feast: Sliced, oven-roasted, all white meat turkey topped with gravy and served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes, southern-style cornbread stuffing, green bean blend, and cranberry sauce. Prime rib available for an additional charge.

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant (Available Nov. 24 only)

Butter and herb roast turkey, roast garlic mashed potatoes, duck fat roasties, honey-glazed carrots, bacon braised brussels sprouts, sausage meat and walnut stuffing, and red wine jus with cranberry sauce

STK Steakhouse (Available Nov. 24 through 27)

Roasted Free Range Turkey with cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sauteed green beans with crispy shallots, maple baked sweet potato, and Yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust classic gravy and cranberry orange chutney

Spiced Pumpkin Pie

Wine Bar George (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Dinner: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, seasonal vegetables, and cranberry sauce (Kid’s version available)

Grilled Delmonico: Marble potatoes, brussels sprouts, and bone marrow glaze

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Wind and Waves Grill (Available Nov. 24 only)

Thanksgiving Buffet featuring both traditional holiday favorites and a beach island twist

Wind and Waves Market (Available Nov. 24 only)

Gobbler Sandwich: Turkey dinner with all the fixings on a roll

Pumpkin Pie: Classic pumpkin pie by the slice