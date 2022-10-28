Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of October 31st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 4th:

Monday, October 31 Live ’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in The Universe Kal Penn

Tuesday, November 1 Lupita Nyong’o ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary

Wednesday, November 22 Daniel Radcliffe ( Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ) Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing with the Stars

Thursday, November 3 Danai Gurira ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Jake Lacy

Friday, November 4 Evan Rachel Wood ( Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ) Luke Grimes ( Yellowstone )



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.