This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 4th:

Monday, October 31 – Halloween Show Tamron’s Halloween makeover Scary makeup transformations Kids celebrity makeover fashion show

Tuesday, November 1 – Making My Mark Jessica Willis Fisher ( Unspeakable ; Brand New Day ) Nicole Lecky ( Mood ) Shop Tam Fam highlighting must-have gifts

Wednesday, November 2 Lainey Wilson ( Bell Bottom Country )

Thursday, November 3 Exclusive interview: Lil Duval discusses the life-threatening ATV accident in the Bahamas

Friday, November 4 Billy Porter ( Unprotected ) Daniel Durant ( Coda ) and his Dancing With The Stars partner Britt Stewart



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.