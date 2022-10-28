2022 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Merchandise Will Utilize Virtual Queue

Guests participating in the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon will be using a virtual queue for the first time to access special event merchandise at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo this year.

What’s Happening:

New this year, guests accessing the first day of the runDisney merchandise shop during the 2022 Wine and Dine Half Marathon will be able to utilize a virtual queue. This will allow guests to shop from the comfort of their Walt Disney World

Worth noting, Guests must be located within a 45-mile radius of the Walt Disney World Resort and have Location Services turned on within the My Disney Experience app in order to join the virtual queue. Joining the virtual queue does not grant any or immediate access to the runDisney Merchandise Shop. Virtual queues are limited in capacity and subject to availability. Club runDisney Gold and Platinum Members do not need to join the Virtual Queue to access their early shopping window at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

Commemorative items and more will be available during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Thursday, November 3, 2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Merchandise this year keeps in tune with some of the stories found throughout World Showcase during the EPCOT harmonious

This year’s event merchandise collection showcases the Disney characters from each race in a variety of logo performance apparel and “I Did It!” Finisher products, including shirts in multiple styles and jackets. Other exciting products include commemorative pins and pin sets, race weekend-themed drinkware and so much more!

Guests are also invited to purchase their own set of Shokz to finish off their race day look . Shokz is this year’s official race weekend sponsor, and is an open-ear bone conduction headphone company on a mission to make listening to your audio safer. More information about Shokz can be found at their official website here