New “Zootopia+” Cheesecake Coming to Walt Disney World

With Zootopia+ set to debut on Disney+ next month, Walt Disney World is getting in on the celebration with this colorful new cheesecake inspired by the upcoming series of shorts.

Starting November 1, this new Zootopia+ cupcake will be available at The Market at Ale & Compass and the Beach Club Marketplace at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort, respectively.

The treat consists of a sweet tart shell with a peach mousse, blueberry curd and chocolate "Pawpsicle."

This cheesecake makes the perfect treat to enjoy while you watch the premiere of Zootopia+, which comes to Disney+ on November 9th.

About Zootopia+:

Directors Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad team up to take audiences deeper into the lives of the citizens of Zootopia

The series features mini-shows that you would expect to see on TV if you lived there, including “The Little Mousewives of Little Rodentia” with Fru Fru, “So You Think You Can Prance” with Gazelle’s tiger backup dancers, and a show about the lives of sloths starring Flash.