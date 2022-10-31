New Hanukkah Kitchen and Dining Accessories Now Available on shopDisney

The holiday season is upon us and as always, that means shopDisney is introducing new merchandise to brighten up your home. While there are Christmas decorations a-plenty already in store, it’s time to focus on Hanukkah for a bit with stylish kitchen essentials to elevate your family get togethers.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- At long last, Disney is bringing new Hanukkah merchandise to fans and the latest designs are available now on shopDisney.
- As families gather to celebrate the holidays and carry on traditions, it’s always fun to include some Mickey Mouse magic in the festivities.
- This year, guests can decorate their dining space with new napkins, napkin rings, plates and wine glasses featuring the classic blue, white and gold colors associated with Hanukkah—all finished with a Disney twist.
- So whether you’re entertaining friends at your home or hoping to find a memorable gift to share with someone you love, don’t miss out on shopDisney’s Hanukkah Collection!
- Prices range from $19.99-$44.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Wine Glass Set – $36.99
- Set includes two wine glasses
- Blue Mickey Mouse icons, dreidels, and menorahs design
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Glass
- 8 1/2'' H x 3 1/2'' Diameter
- Holds 17.25 oz.
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Salad Plate Set – $44.99
- Set of four ceramic salad plates
- Mickey icon and Hanukkah patterns
- Set comes tied with decorative ribbon and bow
- Microwave and dishwasher safe
- Ceramic
- 8'' Diameter x 1/2'' H
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Serving Tray – $39.99
- Festive art includes Mickey icons, dreidels and sufganiyot doughnuts
- Golden accent around the rim
- Microwave and dishwasher safe
- Ceramic
- 10'' W x 14'' L x 1'' H
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Napkin Holder Set – $19.99
- Includes napkin and napkin ring
- Napkin features embroidered Hanukkah design featuring Mickey icons
- Goldtone metal napkin ring engraved with Hanukkah design featuring Mickey icons, dreidels and menorahs
- Napkin: 100% cotton
- Napkin: 20'' x 20''
Still shopping? The first Haunkkah arrivals popped up earlier this month featuring a brand new Mickey Mouse plush and more.
Looking for more Hanukkah and holiday fun from shopDisney? We have more merchandise and season news featured right here!