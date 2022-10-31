New Hanukkah Kitchen and Dining Accessories Now Available on shopDisney

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The holiday season is upon us and as always, that means shopDisney is introducing new merchandise to brighten up your home. While there are Christmas decorations a-plenty already in store, it’s time to focus on Hanukkah for a bit with stylish kitchen essentials to elevate your family get togethers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • At long last, Disney is bringing new Hanukkah merchandise to fans and the latest designs are available now on shopDisney.
  • As families gather to celebrate the holidays and carry on traditions, it’s always fun to include some Mickey Mouse magic in the festivities.

  • This year, guests can decorate their dining space with new napkins, napkin rings, plates and wine glasses featuring the classic blue, white and gold colors associated with Hanukkah—all finished with a Disney twist.
  • So whether you’re entertaining friends at your home or hoping to find a memorable gift to share with someone you love, don’t miss out on shopDisney’s Hanukkah Collection!  
  • Prices range from $19.99-$44.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Wine Glass Set – $36.99

  • Set includes two wine glasses
  • Blue Mickey Mouse icons, dreidels, and menorahs design
  • Not microwave or dishwasher safe
  • Hand wash only
  • Glass
  • 8 1/2'' H x 3 1/2'' Diameter
  • Holds 17.25 oz.

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Salad Plate Set – $44.99

  • Set of four ceramic salad plates
  • Mickey icon and Hanukkah patterns
  • Set comes tied with decorative ribbon and bow
  • Microwave and dishwasher safe
  • Ceramic
  • 8'' Diameter x 1/2'' H

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Serving Tray – $39.99

  • Festive art includes Mickey icons, dreidels and sufganiyot doughnuts
  • Golden accent around the rim
  • Microwave and dishwasher safe
  • Ceramic
  • 10'' W x 14'' L x 1'' H

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Napkin Holder Set – $19.99

  • Includes napkin and napkin ring
  • Napkin features embroidered Hanukkah design featuring Mickey icons
  • Goldtone metal napkin ring engraved with Hanukkah design featuring Mickey icons, dreidels and menorahs
  • Napkin: 100% cotton
  • Napkin: 20'' x 20''

Still shopping? The first Haunkkah arrivals popped up earlier this month featuring a brand new Mickey Mouse plush and more.

Looking for more Hanukkah and holiday fun from shopDisney? We have more merchandise and season news featured right here!