New Hanukkah Kitchen and Dining Accessories Now Available on shopDisney

The holiday season is upon us and as always, that means shopDisney is introducing new merchandise to brighten up your home. While there are Christmas decorations a-plenty already in store, it’s time to focus on Hanukkah for a bit with stylish kitchen essentials to elevate your family get togethers.

At long last, Disney is bringing new Hanukkah merchandise to fans and the latest designs are available now on shopDisney.

As families gather to celebrate the holidays and carry on traditions, it’s always fun to include some Mickey Mouse magic in the festivities.

This year, guests can decorate their dining space with new napkins, napkin rings, plates and wine glasses featuring the classic blue, white and gold colors associated with Hanukkah—all finished with a Disney twist.

So whether you’re entertaining friends at your home or hoping to find a memorable gift to share with someone you love, don’t miss out on shopDisney’s Hanukkah Collection

Prices range from $19.99-$44.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Wine Glass Set – $36.99

Set includes two wine glasses

Blue Mickey Mouse icons, dreidels, and menorahs design

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Glass

8 1/2'' H x 3 1/2'' Diameter

Holds 17.25 oz.

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Salad Plate Set – $44.99

Set of four ceramic salad plates

Mickey icon and Hanukkah patterns

Set comes tied with decorative ribbon and bow

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Ceramic

8'' Diameter x 1/2'' H

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Serving Tray – $39.99

Festive art includes Mickey icons, dreidels and sufganiyot doughnuts

Golden accent around the rim

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Ceramic

10'' W x 14'' L x 1'' H

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Napkin Holder Set – $19.99

Includes napkin and napkin ring

Napkin features embroidered Hanukkah design featuring Mickey icons

Goldtone metal napkin ring engraved with Hanukkah design featuring Mickey icons, dreidels and menorahs

Napkin: 100% cotton

Napkin: 20'' x 20''

