Fall has arrived and that means it’s time to start talking…Hanukkah and Christmas?! Yes, it’s a bit early but isn’t the anticipation part of the fun? shopDisney is helping guests to get ready for a season of winter wonder and merriment as they introduce this year’s holiday apparel, accessories and decor.

Happy Holidays! Disney is encouraging fans to get a jumpstart on their seasonal shopping with warm wintery essentials that are full of the Christmas and Hanukkah magic.

Mickey, Minnie and their friends are part of a new collection of apparel, home goods and accessories designed for Disney fans young and young at heart.

Guests will find all sorts of fun surprises including: Spirit Jerseys Pet Spirit Jersey Plush Greeting Cards Pajamas And more

Whether you’re entertaining a crowd and want to plan the perfect wardrobe, or are relishing in some quality time with those near and dear, shopDisney has everything you need for a festive celebration.

The Holiday Shop is open for business

Prices range from $10.99-$298.00. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Hanukkah

This year shopDisney is adding some new options to their Hanukkah lineup with these blue and gold selections that feature Mickey, menorah and dreidels.

Mickey Mouse Icon Hanukkah T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Plush – Small 14''

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Gift Tag Set

Christmas and Winter Fun

Kick off your holiday celebrations with matching outfits for the family! Spirit Jerseys and sweaters themed to Disneyland, Walt Disney World and the holiday itself are a great place to start!

Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater for Adults – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Spirit Jersey Sweater for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Spirit Jersey for Pets

Collectible toys for 2022 include a Holiday Edition Tinker Bell doll and a Mickey and Friends holiday train by Linonel.

Remy Holiday Scented Plush – Ratatouille – Small 9 1/2''

Tinker Bell Holiday 2022 Classic Doll – Peter Pan – Special Edition – 11 1/2''

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2022 Holiday Train Set by Lionel

A bangle bracelet from Alex and Ani will be a big hit with jewelry lovers looking for something bold yet delicate; while those decking their halls (or living room) will appreciate Jim Shore figurines, and personalizable tree skirts and stockings.

Mickey Mouse Christmas Bangle by Alex and Ani

Stitch Holiday Figure by Jim Shore – Lilo & Stitch

Mickey Mouse Holiday Stocking – Personalized

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Figure by Jim Shore

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Tree Skirt – Personalized

