Shanghai Disneyland Closes Again Indefinitely As Pandemic Prevention And Control Measure

Literal hours after the Shanghai Disney Resort announced they were reducing their workforce to comply with Pandemic Prevention measures, the Resort has broken the news that they will be closing again, effective immediately.
What’s Happening:
- The Shanghai Disney Resort is closing its gates once again as part of a Pandemic Prevention and control measure as cases of illness are on the rise in the region.
- The closure is effective immediately and there is no reopening date at this time.
- The announcement also says that the closure not only affects Shanghai Disneyland, but Disneytown and Wishing Star Park as well.
- Shanghai Disneyland announced: “In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refunds or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”
- The two hotels at the resort, the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel, will reportedly remain open at this time.
- The Shanghai Disney Resort has been requiring guests to present a negative nucleic acid test, which helps detect viruses and bacteria, up to 72 hours before entering the facilities. People who have been abroad within the last 10 days are not allowed at the resort. Additionally, guests must wear masks indoors and outdoors except when eating, social distance and undergo temperature checks.
- This news comes on the heels of an announcement on October 29th, revealing that the Shanghai Disney Resort would also be reducing their workforce as part of a compliance effort with pandemic prevention and control measures, with limited entertainment offerings, and reduced capacity at attractions and restaurants.
- The park has been open since the end of June of this year, after being closed again since March of 2022 due to rising COVID-19 cases.