Shanghai Disney Resort to Operate with Reduced Workforce to Comply with Pandemic Control Measures

Shanghai Disneyland reopened in June after another temporary closure back in March due to rising COVID-19 cases. Now, the resort has announced that they will be operating with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis.
- The official Shanghai Disney Resort site offered the following announcement regarding the change to their workforce:
- To comply with pandemic control measure we will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis. As a result, Shanghai Disneyland will operate with reduced offerings starting October 29, 2022. During this period, select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and shops will not be available or will operate at reduced capacity. The park will still remain open, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will continue to operate normally. We understand these temporary measures may impact some guests’ original visit plans, in which case we will provide refunds or exchanges for guests who wish to reschedule their visit to another date. Please contact your original point of purchase for refund or exchange of tickets for Shanghai Disneyland (tickets not redeemed), or contact Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center for other inquiries. We look forward resuming normal operations soon. Please check the resort’s official app for the most up-to-date operations plan. We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation!
Required pandemic measures:
- Shanghai Disney Resort continues its enhanced health and safety measures, in accordance with the latest government regulations and guidance.
- All guests are advised to strictly follow these measures in support of a safe and happy experience for everyone visiting the resort.
- All locations operate at controlled capacity during this period;
- All guests, regardless of age, will be required to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code (“Suishenma”) and a negative Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) taken within 72 hours (from result time) prior to entering any area of Shanghai Disney Resort. In order to comply with government guidelines for tourism destinations, proof of a negative NAT taken within 72 hours is mandatory (we are not able to accept proof of 24 hour NAT sampling in lieu of a valid negative NAT result). Guests are strongly recommended to register for their Shanghai Health QR Code via the Suishenban App, Weixin/WeChat or Alipay prior to their arrival. For guests without a smart phone, please bundle your QR code with a family member via the Suishenban App, Weixin/WeChat or Alipay, and an offline Suishenma, applied via the Government Online-Offline Shanghai (“Yiwangtongban”) platform, with valid NAT information will also be accepted. Guests using the offline Suishenma will be required to present it to our onsite Cast to scan and verify the information as well as to present a valid government ID at the same time;
- All guests will also be required to scan the “Venue Code” and present a green code to Cast, or present the Shanghai Health QR Code to onsite Cast for scanning to confirm the validity, upon entering Shanghai Disney Resort. Additional scanning of the Venue Code may also be required upon entering different locations across the resort;
- According to The Covid-19 Prevention and Control Guidelines for A-level Scenic Spots in Shanghai(Second Edition of 2022), all guests who have a history of overseas travel and residence within 10 days prior to their visits or have a history of travel or residence in the counties (cities, districts or banners) where high and medium-risks areas are located within 7 days prior to their visits may not be allowed to enter Shanghai Disney Resort.
- All guests entering Shanghai Disney Resort will be required to follow the resort’s pandemic control and prevention requirements. Additionally, all hotel guests, regardless of age, will be required to present their green Shanghai Health QR Code, a negative Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) taken within 72 hours (from result time) and to complete the scanning of the “Venue Code” upon entering the hotels at Shanghai Disney resort each and every time. Only guests who have completed scanning of the “Venue Code” with a green Shanghai Health QR Code and have presented a negative NAT taken within 72 hours will be allowed to enter the hotels at the resort. In order to comply with government guidelines for tourism and hospitality industry, proof of a negative NAT taken within 72 hours is mandatory (we are not able to accept proof of 24 hour NAT sampling in lieu of a valid negative NAT result). Additionally, all guests are required to present their green Telecommunication Data Based Travel Itinerary Card (Travel Itinerary Card) and complete the Health Declaration Form during check-in at the Front Desk and Magic Kingdom Lounge. If you are not able to complete the scanning of the “Venue Code”, or are unable to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code, a negative NAT taken within 72 hours, a green Travel Itinerary Card, or if you have traveled to one of the medium- or high-risk areas affected by COVID-19 in the past 7 days, you may not able to check in. In accordance with local government directives, if you develop a fever or a fever with the following symptoms: cough, cough up sputum, runny nose, sore throat, chest aches & tension during your stay at one of our resort hotels, you will be asked to seek medical attention at a designated medical clinic.
- All guests will continue to be required to undergo temperature screening upon entering Shanghai Disney Resort.
- All guests will be required to wear masks during their entire visit to the resort in both indoor and outdoor settings, except when dining.
- All guests will be required to strictly follow social distancing requirements, and a safe distance should be kept while queuing, watching outdoor performances or dining.
- All guests will be encouraged to maintain good personal hygiene.
- All Cast Members at Shanghai Disney Resort, tenant employees at Disneytown and third-party vendors will be required to undergo regular NAT and antigen tests as well as conduct temperature screening and recording following government requirements.
- Sanitization and disinfection will be increased and strengthened throughout the resort.