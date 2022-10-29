Shanghai Disney Resort to Operate with Reduced Workforce to Comply with Pandemic Control Measures

Shanghai Disneyland reopened in June after another temporary closure back in March due to rising COVID-19 cases. Now, the resort has announced that they will be operating with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis.

The official Shanghai Disney Resort site To comply with pandemic control measure we will operate with a reduced workforce on a temporary basis. As a result, Shanghai Disneyland will operate with reduced offerings starting October 29, 2022. During this period, select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and shops will not be available or will operate at reduced capacity. The park will still remain open, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will continue to operate normally. We understand these temporary measures may impact some guests’ original visit plans, in which case we will provide refunds or exchanges for guests who wish to reschedule their visit to another date. Please contact your original point of purchase for refund or exchange of tickets for Shanghai Disneyland (tickets not redeemed), or contact Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center for other inquiries. We look forward resuming normal operations soon. Please check the resort’s official app for the most up-to-date operations plan. We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation!



